Last Saturday my partner and I attended an Irish Classical Theatre Company performance of “Thurgood,” the George Stevens Jr. one-man discourse in the voice of Thurgood Marshall. Brian Marable tendered an exceptional portrayal of the first Black justice appointed to the Supreme Court not only as a clever and skilled civil rights lawyer but also as a tenderhearted husband and father.
In 1986, during my sophomore year at American University in Washington D.C., my political science professor arranged a class field trip to a Supreme Court session. I don’t recall the case, but I remember the marble grandeur of the Great Hall, the friezes adorning the otherwise simple yet sophisticated courtroom, and of course, Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall.
I could hardly believe I was sitting in the same room. Awestruck and overcome with pride, I sat on the polished bench, nestled between classmates with my eyes and ears fixed on him.
What did it take for this Black man, who grew up during Jim Crow, to become a lawyer, arguing 32 cases and winning 29 before the Supreme Court of the United States and then become its first Black justice?
What does it take to make progress?
I thought about it a lot that day.
After seeing Brian Marable bring some of Marshall’s own words to life in his performance, I have thought of nothing else.
Education. Competency. Fortitude. Disposition. Debate. Compromise. Integrity. Preparation. Enlightenment.
There is a moment during the monologue when Marshall talks about his disagreements or “fights” with his friend Martin Luther King Jr. about the most effective strategies during the Civil Rights movement. Marshall, an authority and champion for jurisprudence, preferred legal reforms over King’s propensity for demonstrations that resulted in handcuffs and bail.
Marshall and King, both educated men, believed in democracy, desegregation and justice. Although they disagreed on the tactics, Marshall would later admit the protests were not meritless.
They did not achieve their accomplishments in isolation.
“None of us got where we are solely by pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. We got here because somebody — a parent, a teacher, an Ivy League crony or a few nuns — bent down and helped us pick up our boots.” — Thurgood Marshall
Marable’s transformation and monologue as Thurgood Marshall reminded me of the two Tennessee House of Representatives Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who were unconscionably expelled and duly reinstated and their colleague Gloria Johnson, who avoided expulsion.
Pearson, Jones and Johnson are an inspiration, a reminder of what it takes to lead progress.
One cannot make progress in isolation. Progress is cyclical, but not without interruption. Progress requires education, competency, fortitude, debate, compromise, integrity, preparation and enlightenment.
It also requires a few somebodies to help us pick up our boots.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You may email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
