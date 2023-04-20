Hon. Thurgood Marshall and President Lyndon B. Johnson meet in the Oval Office regarding the announcement of Marshall's nomination as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Marshall said none of us achieves our accomplishments in isolation, according to columnist Sharon Bailey. “None of us got where we are solely by pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. We got here because somebody — a parent, a teacher, an Ivy League crony or a few nuns — bent down and helped us pick up our boots," he said.