As you have seen in the news, COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus, has arrived in the United States.
While this may seem alarming, it is not cause for fear.
Under the leadership of President Trump, Vice President Pence, Congress, and the Centers for Disease Control, the United States has taken swift and strong actions to keep our citizens safe.
In addition to COVID-19, it is also flu season, which sadly is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and illnesses in our country each year.
In order to keep ourselves and others healthy this year, it is important that we all practice everyday preventative measures to help halt the spread of respiratory diseases and illnesses.
Below are recommendations from the CDC:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with cleaning spray or wipes.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
Also, it is important to know the symptoms for COVID-19, which range from mild symptoms to severe illness, such as shortness of breath, cough, and fever.
If you believe you are sick with Coronavirus, please take the following steps: Call ahead to a healthcare professional if you develop a fever and symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have traveled to or live in an area with ongoing spread. Be sure to tell your healthcare professional about your recent travel or contact. Please share this information with your family and friends to stay healthy.
Miller, R-Cabell, represents the 3rd District of West Virginia in Congress.
