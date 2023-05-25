The long running joke turned meme from the movie Titanic has the elderly Rose character exclaiming “It’s been 84 years…” before recounting the fictionalized story of the famous real life sinking ship.
Donald Robert McCloud beat it by two years. The Navy Fire Controlman who died aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was laid to rest along the West Fork of Twelvepole Creek in Mingo County. Four score and two, and half a world later, DNA testing finally identified McCloud, who was then laid to rest on Armed Forces Day, May 20, 2023.
With Memorial Day weekend comes many things. One of the busiest travel days of the year. Millions of workers get a three-or-more day weekend. Schools are wrapping up, graduates are graduating, and the holiday has long been the widely considered start of summer. A holiday synonymous with cookouts, travel, vacations, leisure, fun, family and the like.
It would be easy to forget what the holiday was meant to be. Armed Forces Day is for the currently serving. Veterans Day is for those who have served. Since the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day in its various forms is for those that not only served, but paid the ultimate price in doing so.
From 1775 until the present day, the number of military fatalities in major conflicts should be more than just statistics. 620,000 died in the American Civil War, where failings and hatred led to a bloodletting greater than all other conflicts before or since. World War 2 saw 405,000 Americans give their lives in the fight against the Nazis, Imperial Japan, and their supporters. The First World War took the lives of 116,000 Americans. Another 58,000 fell in Vietnam, 36,000 before that in Korea, 25,000 during the American Revolution and another 20,000 in the War of 1812. More recently, over 7,000 Americans paid the ultimate price serving our country in the post-9/11 conflicts. And thousands of others have sacrificed in hundreds of places over the last two and a half centuries.
While many are known, there are an untold number who, like Donald McCloud before being identified, are unknown. The Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington is dedicated to them, part of America’s most hallowed ground at Arlington National Cemetery. But that isn’t the only final resting place for the known and unknown of America’s war dead. The American Battle Monuments Commission oversees 26 permanent American military cemeteries and 32 federal memorials, monuments, markers, and sites scattered across 17 foreign countries, one U.S. commonwealth, and British Gibraltar.
Walking among the seemingly endless rows of white markers at any of the cemeteries is unspeakably moving. The dignified uniformity and meticulous care of the surroundings contrasts with the sheer number of graves neatly arranged. Walking among such places, whether in Arlington, Virginia or Normandy, France, or Luxembourg, or dozens of others, drives home the human cost of the “freedom isn’t free” sloganeering.
Reflection is called for on Memorial Day weekend. While it is good and proper to celebrate the freedom we have with family, fun, friends and food, somewhere in there the honored dead of a grateful nation should get more thought than just a social media post or easily recited saying. Such a holiday is a good time to use the powerful devices in the palms of our hands to do something other than share cat pictures and yell at each other over politics. We can quickly look up, read, watch videos, and otherwise spend a little time learning about those who went before but never came home: Those who bore the battle and left behind widows and orphans, as Lincoln phrased it when creating the Veterans Administration; those like Donald McCloud who died on the other side of the world, far from home; and for those that, unlike McCloud, still lack having their names recorded by history to honor their sacrifice.
Memorial Day weekend should be a good time to be an American. Find a few moments in there to also make it a meaningful one. Our honored dead shouldn’t have to wait for that.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.