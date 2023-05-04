Representative democracy is the best, and fairest, form of government because it strives to satisfy the aspirations of all the individuals in it.
Democracy and expectations
But it’s always a work in progress because it legitimizes and raises everyone’s expectations.
Recognizing equal rights of all human beings and their consequent pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness are noble, but really formidable, tasks.
Do we have the knowledge, good will, and character to meet democratic expectations?
As our history shows, it’s a long, divisive struggle that has succeeded in the direction of progress in many important ways, but still falls short of what should be done.
And right now, we’re in danger of a collapse.
Nationalization of our democracy
What the Civil War (1861-1865) settled and produced (Amendments XIV and XV) established clearly the nationalization of our democracy:
XIV: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any persons within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
XV: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous conditions of servitude.”
The Republican Party is in the grip of leaders and followers dedicated to attacks on that nationalization of democracy, using techniques of subversive secession.
These techniques include empowering state governments to deny the national guarantee of rights to all citizens, corrupting the educational system, gerrymandering, voter suppression, stacking the courts, supporting autocratically obsessed leaders like Donald Trump and his imitators, and even whitewashing an insurrection.
Forming political judgments
Broadly speaking, here are three basic ways of forming political judgments: immediate experience, experiential systemic thinking and knowledge-based systemic thinking.
And it’s worth noting various outside influences: politicians, government officials, news media, social media, educational institutions and the power of money.
Given a population of 330 million people, those outside influences, and a technologically advanced society, you might expect a democracy to be impossible.
For example, here is one instance of experiential systemic thinking gone awry:
People embracing a USA-first, white, denominationally-bound Christian, male-dominated, gun-minded, ruggedly individualistic, anti-science world view.
Adherents range from those adopting vicious extremism to those grasping for a comfort-zone.
What stands out most is recognition that, at its best (the comfort zone), this represents an understandable, but critically outdated, view of reality.
Mediating factors supporting democracy
• Representative democracy, rather than mass democracy;
• Recognition that government programs and a mixed economy are necessary to meet legitimate democratic expectations;
• Recognition that government regulations are necessary for sound functioning in a technologically advanced society.
• There can be responsible persons and institutions in positions of influence;
• Large numbers of people are capable of accepting social change;
• There can be more knowledge-based systemic thinking.
Knowledge-based systemic thinking
Regarding those three ways of forming political judgments, each has a place of value; but they are not equally adequate.
Functioning well, each higher level absorbs appropriately and goes beyond the lower level.
So knowledge-based systemic thinking, in the contemporary world, is most important because it’s the most encompassing and most carefully methodical in considering all the factors relevant to everything in the system.
The greater the power of humans to affect the Earth, and particularly the life on it, the greater the responsibility to understand what we’re doing and their effects. That’s why the sciences and reasoning are so important. That includes both natural and social sciences.
The relevance of the natural sciences in dealing with issues like technology, ecological studies, pollution, climate change and vaccines is (or should be) obvious. The relevance of the social sciences is just as important but is often treated as ideological personal opinion.
When it comes to issues related to psychological and social well-being — like racism, ever-increasing income inequality, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, health care, gun violence, revised individualism — the social sciences have accumulated major relevant information. They provide deeper understanding about what it takes to have a level playing field of equal opportunity.
Educational institutions, ranging from pre-kindergarten to universities, are a prime source for the growth and application of knowledge-based systemic thinking. But they are not the only source. There are responsible actors and contributors in many other walks of life — news media, government, politics, business, everyday work and social interchange.
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato, Minn.
