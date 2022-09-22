Queen Elizabeth II is dead. But communities of color – especially in places that were former colonies – and realms of the Commonwealth, the attitudes range from indifference to giddiness.
My social media feeds are filled with a wild spectrum of views on the news. There are lots of lovely kind remembrances posted, celebrating her 70 years on the throne. I'm sure many people wonder how you could dislike a little old lady who had no real authority, but steered the moral compass of her nation for seven decades. However, communities of color remember a monarch who continued a legacy of imperialism and colonialism.
While I know there can be a knee-jerk reaction to find it disrespectful to speak ill of those who have recently died, I can't help but understand the feelings of those for whom Queen Elizabeth maintained a status quo of oppression and complacency from the royal family.
The queen had been asked for, at minimum, an apology for the assimilation and genocide of First Nation children in Canada, where she remained the head of state. During her lifetime, one was not forthcoming. So when I see my Indigenous friends at home and abroad not mourning her death, I understand that for them, this is not a leader they mourned.
This doesn't even begin to touch on the lack of acknowledgement for the British role in chattel slavery, or its continued role as head of state in commonwealth realms that are predominately Black - again, due to British occupation and slavery. It can be hard to be sad for someone who lived a long, celebrated and privileged life, while people under their care have lived in poverty.
King Charles III will have some tall shoes to fill. He is more environmentally conscious and has pledged to listen and learn from Indigenous communities, and I hope he does. I hope he learns humility and the ability to reconcile with the groups his long family line has oppressed and benefited from that oppression.
I know readers will think, "Why should any of the recent monarchy apologize for things that happened hundreds of years before they were born? Why can't we just mourn Queen Elizabeth II as a remarkable woman?" It's because the remarkable and life-changing position she and her descendants are in was built on the backs of others, many of whom did not share in the wealth and prosperity their suffering and toiling generated. So when you see someone who clearly is not mourning the loss of the longest-reigning British monarch, remember the royals are not beacons of inspiration for everyone.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa, originally the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa.
