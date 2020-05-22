With the upcoming primary election fast approaching, I wanted to take a moment to express my support and endorsement of Denise A. Eskew-Scalph as the Democratic nominee for Fayette County Commissioner.
During her past years serving in the capacity of county commissioner, she has admirably and effectively served Fayette County and its citizens, while consistently maintaining the utmost integrity, caring, honesty and thoughtfulness. She is a person of the highest integrity and you can depend on her word.
Denise serves on numerous county and statewide committees and boards, is involved with many community programs and is an active church member. She has a solid record of service and has the seasoned leadership to continue and move forward to help the community’s well-being, as it is led by good government. She is always professional in her thinking and decision making, and always acts in the best interests of the citizens of Fayette County and beyond. She is truly a woman of integrity who values God, family, and community, and her heart for her community is unwavering.
Denise does not make empty promises and is creative in working with all available resources to make things happen. However, she does not take individual credit for things it took a team of people to do. She is friendly, tactful and diplomatic and is very approachable and accessible. She is a genuinely giving, honest, trustworthy and dependable person.
There are many, many more things I could say about Denise, but will conclude by saying that I have seen Denise’s thoughtful and seasoned approach to many issues, both public and private, and feel confident on every level that she has the knowledge, ability and understanding to continue to provide the leadership that has helped sustain the community’s well-being in this county we all call home.
Teresa Gentry
Bumpas, Virginia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.