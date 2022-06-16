Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.