If you doubt that minority concerns are running and, in part, ruining the country, I will tell you to consider the soppy, milquetoast gun control bill emerging from Senate negotiations as the latest evidence that Republicans, not Democrats, are ruling the roost in D.C. — this despite the fact that the guy in the White House is a Democrat and both houses of Congress are under Democratic majorities.
It’s all about the filibuster, you know, and needing 60 votes to get most anything over the finish line. And to do that we dare not be, well, daring.
This gun control debate, this conversation about effectively reducing the number of violent gun deaths in our country, is coming at a time when mass shootings are happening in the U.S. with depressing regularity. We are no longer shocked or surprised to hear that an 18-year-old gunman, newly armed with an AR-15 because, you know, he had just celebrated a birthday and had to have not one AR-15 but two, and he shoots up an elementary school and kills 19 fourth-graders, two teachers and injures 17 others. Nor do we flinch necessarily when we hear that a racist attack at a grocery store in a Black area of Buffalo takes 10 lives. Too many of us simply shrug our shoulders when someone notes that these two mass murders happened within 10 days of one another.
So what, right? Nothing new, here. What did anyone expect? America has more guns than any other nation in the world — and that number continues to grow each year. There are an estimated 400 million guns in the United States among police, the military and American civilians, over 393 million of which are in civilian hands. And that is the equivalent of 120 firearms per 100 citizens — more than one gun per person.
So, we should not be surprised, and I suspect we are not, that 22 weeks into the year, the U.S. had experienced at least 246 mass shootings defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter. Here’s the math on that: 11 mass shootings a week. Yes, more than one a day.
But even the rate is nothing new. In 2021, according to data kept by the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. saw 692 mass shootings. The year before, 610.
So how does the Congress react? A bipartisan group of senators write a bill that increases access to mental health and suicide prevention and other support services in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery.
But go ahead and buy as many AR-15s as you would like because, well, no restrictions, there.
The bill would also provide money “to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools,” while also supporting “school violence prevention efforts” and training for school employees and students.
So, yes, Republicans want to turn our schools into armed fortresses, put guns into the hands of teachers and congratulate themselves on responding to citizens who are demanding that they do something to quell the violence.
They are all ignoring, as they know, the fact the overwhelming majority of mass shootings do not happen at the local school. Among the 11 mass shootings over the first weekend in June, 14 people were shot in an entertainment district in Philadelphia, 14 people were shot near a nightclub in Chattanooga, eight were shot at a graduation party in Summerton, S.C., and all of that was preceded by a shooting in Tulsa where police confirmed that a shooter killed four people at Saint Francis Hospital.
That’s right, at a hospital.
What sensical and effective measures are being left out of the bill?
This for one: A provision that would expand background checks for all firearm sales or transfers in the country. Currently, background checks are not required for gun sales and transfers by unlicensed and private sellers.
Also, there will be no change to the age at which a person can purchase an assault-style weapon. Even West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin, the chamber’s most conservative Democrat, has said the age should be raised from 18 to 21.
And speaking of AR-15s, a ban on military-style assault weapons is not included in the bill, either.
Because, you know, when the kid turns 18, he ought to be able to celebrate by buying a killing machine — even though in many states he cannot buy a beer.
And what do we hear from the Democrats?
Baby steps, they say. “It’s better than nothing,” is a popular if not depressing refrain. Take what we can get.
Well, what we will get is more of the same because we are leaving too much on the table that has proven to be effective.
What happened in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, will happen again. What happened in that movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the outdoor country-western concert in Las Vegas or the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, or pick one of the 246 mass shootings from this year alone. All just preludes to the future.
So don’t flinch when the shots are fired. And don’t be surprised.
Our senators are doing the very least that is within their powers.
They are the ones who are running from the gunfire. They are the ones who lack the temerity to face down the threat.
And they are the ones who need to be replaced.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
