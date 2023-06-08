We take what is present for granted.
The blanket of green that falls across the hills of West Virginia over time becomes as normal as the blue sky, and just as taken for granted. That endless green is just there, always there, in the summer, exploding in color in the fall, brown in the winter, and blooming in the spring as the green returns.
The rivers and creeks run mostly where they always have. Those country roads we sing about constantly need repaired, but hug all the curves in mostly the same places as they have for a long time, sometimes with an extra lane here or there; sometimes with extra support when the mountain claims chunks of road back and moves them.
“Older than the hills” is an existential gospel, both a creed and a hope, a lament that things we can’t change won’t and the things we want changed will be. Emphasize the lovely, downplay the dark and dusty. Hope for the tourists, pray they don’t change anything but the economy. Take pride in the struggle, while constantly complaining about the struggle. It is, and was, and so shall ever be, or something. All along the same stretches of roads passing the same people, places, and things until it is all just the habit of day to day living.
Easy to take things for granted.
For years I’ve told anyone who would listen anywhere I roam in the world that my favorite drive in the world is U.S. Rt. 60 in West Virginia. And I’ve been everywhere. Specifically, the Hico to Glen Farris portion, though Sam Black Church to Huntington works fine for a longer day too. The old song might call for a slow ride to the cemetery, but to heck with that; throw me in the back of the Cadillac hearse in death and take Gauley Mountain as fast as the undertaker dares, straightening every curve as we did in life.
Occasionally, folks even listen to me and give it a try. My friend Philip Reichert, recently reached out to let me know he’d be passing through. “Morgantown to the New River Gorge,” he explained, “Then overnight in Charleston. Anything I can’t miss?”
My answer was automatic. Drive U.S. Rt. 60 from the gorge down to Charleston. It's my favorite drive in the world, I explained. And I’ve been everywhere.
A few days later my messages were filled with the response.The obligatory picture of Cathedral Falls outside Gauley Bridge, so pretty, Philip explained, that “even the three unkempt youth weren’t enough to detract from the view.”
“Where to begin. So, like you, I’ve been lucky enough to travel a lot and experience a variety of different ‘great roads’ or even natural sights in general. I’ve always been drawn to West Virginia, though, and I was pretty determined to see as much as I could while I was there for a single day. We drove down into Morgantown from Bedford, Pennsylvania, and the topography was everything I expected. All the way down from Morgantown it was very pretty, very mountainous of course.
“Once we came close to New River Gorge, things started to seem just a little bit more special. Obviously the bridge was impressive, and the gorge itself was a sight to see, but I had no idea the drive back would be the highlight.
“It was really the embodiment of West Virginia that I was looking for when I decided to visit. Like the whole state was concentrated into one road, replete with charming riverside towns and hundred foot waterfalls.
“My trip was pretty limited, basically just the interstate down south with a few stops along the way. Didn’t get to see The Greenbrier or the ski areas or a lot of the other tourist sights, but I definitely feel like I saw ‘West Virginia’ on U.S. 60. And my reward was a comfortable night in a modern city. Really love the state, and I’m glad I do because I was rooting for it.”
You hear that, West Virginia? There are folks out there rooting for us, and looking to come visit, and happy they did once they do. We should make sure we don’t just sing about Country Roads, but talk them up so folks find them for themselves.
Outside perspective helps to remind folks what they do have, that sometimes gets lost in the routine of day to day life. Things as simple as the roads we drive to go hither and yonder up and down our mountains and in and out of the hollers. Places that aren’t just living in our memories but how we are going to get to tomorrow as well.
Besides, it’s just really cool when you build something up to someone else, and it delivers. As driving U.S. Rt 60 through Fayette and Kanawha counties in West Virginia, and the people and places along it, did for my friend. Strike that; he’s now our friend, Philip Reichert; he knows us and now we know him.
My favorite drive in the world. And I’ve been everywhere. Now to get everyone here.
Tribune columnist Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
