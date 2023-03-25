The story of West Virginia is one of movement and extraction. Folks move in, take things, move out, need something, move back, lather, rinse, repeat.
Folks migrated in, found timber to extract, then more folks came, found coal to extract, then more folks came to mine the coal, then less coal meant fewer folks, fewer folks means less everything else.
On and on it goes, and to the current generations of West Virginians, it currently seems like the trough part of the wave, because in many ways it is.
Between the 2010 and 2020 census, West Virginia lost just short of 60,000 residents, a number that would easily be the largest city in the state if encamped as a group. Since the 2020 census, another 18,000 residents have left. The population decline now spans decades, generations, and — when graphed against the rest of the country — is a glaring outlier to a growing nation.
If you go back to West Virginia’s last significant population increase of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, the numbers and decline show that the generational problems of the Mountain State are becoming just that; generation after generation of decline, the only state to decline in population in America in the last 70 years.
Besides just the startling math of the state demographics is their multiplying effect on issues both new and old. West Virginia has a shortage of workers in everything from government jobs, teachers and first responders to retail and service jobs. Questions about how record low unemployment can coincide with a labor shortage have an answer in the simple, but damning, reality that there just are not enough workers. An aging population combined with young adult losses to other places hollow out the prime working demographics.
The two things that traditionally can replace those losses, birth rate and immigration, are both bleak numbers that spell further decline. West Virginia has the eighth lowest birth rate in the country, and ranks dead last in the number of foreign-born immigrants. The hard reality of math means the population decline will continue unless something drastically changes.
But all things demographic for the Mountain State are not doom and gloom. Buried in that same census is a data point that offers some hope. While the aging population and natural deaths combined with the aforementioned lack of births and immigration add up to population loss, there was a net gain in migration into the state. Folks are no longer moving out faster than they are moving in. Though a small number — 2000 odd net positive inbound — it is a start, and good news that could be built on.
But it must be built properly. There has been a shocking lack of urgency from the state government of West Virginia to do meaningful things beyond just talking about the issue. Things like the tax cuts passed in the latest legislative session could theoretically help, as could gimmicky things like offering cash money for folks to move or move back to the state. So far, the latter idea garners plenty of headlines but few takers, while the just-passed tax cut will be a to-be-determined item playing out over the next few years.
The latest legislative version of a pay-to-move scheme, aimed at enticing former West Virginians to return, is at least a bit more focused and has some data to back it up. The National Mover Survey for 2022 found, of the inbound moves to West Virginia, “one-third of those moving to the state said retirement was their primary reason…, 28.57% said the cost of living was their primary reason and another 28.57% said they wanted to be closer to family.” Tailoring some policy to emphasize the things that are already bringing folks in would be a good place to start.
But most importantly, there is a new thing enabling West Virginia to try and recruit, retain, and increase population. The same technology that is allowing things like remote and hybrid work touted as fits for that lower cost of living data point also allows West Virginians to do what they’ve always done best: Connect with each other. Folks might not think of their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts as important for the good of the entire state and the future thereof, but they are.
Good, old-fashioned networking doesn’t make it into policy papers, but it works. If folks are constantly talking up the good things about the state, showing pictures and videos of the abundant beauty, discussing the things happening, and, most importantly, showing the wider world the people and heart of West Virginia, that’s invaluable advertising. Being mindful that most of the wider world’s interaction with West Virginia is going to be West Virginians online is a simple step everyone can use to take ownership of all the pride that is so hard for outsiders to understand, but is so innate to those that grew up, live, or want to actually get home on those country roads they are always singing about.
Folks don’t have to hold a vote on positive self-representation, or wait around for the Legislature or governor to act on it. Taking ownership of the state’s future doesn’t need to wait for federal funding, and definitely isn’t dependent on any company or charity to handle it. Improving the representation of the great State of West Virginia just has to be done, in small ways, every day, in whatever folks are already doing.
While the young working demographic has been extracted elsewhere, much like the coal and timber of another age were, there are signs of change coming. There isn’t going to be a one-shot quick fix, and folks should stop looking for it, just as politicians and policy wonks should stop pretending one exists. What is needed is the slow, steady work of emphasizing what has always been the Mountain State’s greatest resource. West Virginia has 100% of America’s supply of West Virginians. That is all that is needed to turn around the state’s fortunes.
We just need more of them.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.