Editor's note: The following letter from Sen. Paul Hardesty to President Donald Trump was forwarded to the Tribune for publication.
Mr. President,
I felt compelled to reach out to you concerning your terrible choice of words on two different occasions during your remarks at your rally in Greenville, North Carolina on July 17, 2019.
I will start by saying that I am a very conservative Democrat here in the southern West Virginia coalfields. I was a Trump supporter in 2016, and I continue to be a supporter today. I have a real appreciation of your support for the coal industry, and I thank you for that.
I am, however, appalled by the fact that you chose to use the Lord’s name in vain on two separate occasions when you went off the prompter during your speech. There is no place in society — anywhere, anyplace and at anytime — where that type of language should be used or handled. Your comments were not presidential. I know in my heart that you are better than that.
I would respectfully ask that you examine yourself, reflect on your comments, and never utter those words again.
Please remember Mr. President, in the United States of America, “In God We Trust,” not curse.
With warmest regards,
Senator Paul Hardesty
West Virginia State Senator, 7th District
