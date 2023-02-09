Of all the pastimes the older folks among us acquire a taste for, concerning themselves with what the next generation of children will make of themselves is always in fashion. The habit of fretting, cajoling, or pontificating about those darn kids these days and how they should be such and such for so and so is not only a habit of the moment but a tale as old as time. Situated somewhere between “get off my lawn” and “back in my day” lies the pseudo-sage wisdom that is a thin veneer on whatever myopic pet peeve that particular practitioner of polemics has in mind. You can make anything you want out of such criticisms, which makes it universal to each generation that reaches the socially acceptable to publicly yell at clouds age.
But there is a grain of validity to the accusation, that each new generation that traverses between youths and adults needs to find their way, find their purpose, find their voice. How many parents, teachers, and adult influencers utter some version of “you can be anything you want to be” to a child they are trying to encourage. They can be to a point, and should become the leaders, speakers, and writers of their own stories for a while before turning into the next generation of wagging their all-knowing finger at the generation coming behind them.
“You can make anything by writing,” wrote C.S. Lewis. But to write, you have to be able to read. And the numbers regarding reading ability should be shocking to everyone.
The recently released and reported on National Assessment of Educational Progress reports showed both fourth graders and eighth graders in West Virginia scored the lowest reading scores ever. Covid-19 is quickly pointed to as the main culprit, and that epic disruption in formal education no doubt was a major factor. But it cannot be the only cause in such a precipitous drop. The pre-pandemic testing in 2019 was also below national averages, and lower than 2017 and 1998. Proficiency scores were not significantly different either.
Years of teaching for the testing rather than teaching to learn take a toll. Educational priorities other than early childhood reading proficiency distract. Teachers already caught between the rock and a hard place between an exploding administration level above them and the simmering frustration of parents around them as they deal with challenging children in front of them are demanded to stretch in too many directions at once. Covid-19 ripped the band aid off, but the sucking chest wound of inadequate reading ability was never going to be healed by that band aid in the first place.
There are policy debates and reforms to hash out here, but a sense of urgency must be brought to bear on them by what we are losing. A generation that cannot read will not be able to be the next generation of writers. How many of the current crop of students will not be able to make anything by writing because they are inadequately equipped to do so? How is a generation supposed to find its own voice when the foundational blocks of study, learning, and perspective are never laid square to start with?
The older generations will deride those who are now scoring so poorly in a few years with vitriol and derision, with mocking names and accusations they are not as tough as they were, or were too spoiled, or had it too easy. Probably some of those same folks will balk at the cost of early reading programs, or decry their tax dollars being needed to further fix an education system that seems to spend money on everything and anything except the things that matter most to learning. But what they should do is take stock in their own hand in it, of not advocating and demanding the basics be attended to before the top line, flowery buzzwords that tickle the ears of those who have the privilege to apply their education to criticize those who didn’t get one of equal or greater value.
If they can’t be more understanding to do something about the slow moving disaster of reading inability in the youth of today, at least older folks should keep their criticisms of future generations to only verbal. At the rate we are going, they must: few will be able to read any written commentary on the subject going forward.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
