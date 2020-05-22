I first met Anthony Ciliberti when he was an assistant Fayette County Prosecutor. In those days, I worked full-time as a Gazette reporter, and I covered many cases in Fayette County Circuit Court.
I was struck immediately by his honesty and hard work. In time I would watch Ciliberti, with another assistant Fayette County Prosecutor, Tom Steele, successfully prosecute Edgar Friedrichs.
If you can remember back two decades, you know that a child died in Friedrichs’ cabin. But the Fayette County Board of Education returned Friedrichs to the classroom. I believe Ciliberti’s hard work helped to remove a predator from our elementary schools.
Now Ciliberti wants to be our full-time county prosecutor. He brings the virtues of hard work and honesty coupled with experience to the job.
I hope you will join me in voting for Ciliberti for prosecutor.
Susan Williams
Charlton Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.