It is with bittersweet emotion that we see the retirement of Mr. Terry George, Superintendent of Fayette County Schools. My friendship with Terry did not begin or evolve through an educational venue but at Active Fitness in Oak Hill as we shared the common desire to improve our health and slow Mother Nature’s impact on us. While there was absolutely no way I could join him in his 4 a.m. workouts, I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and truly enjoyed our evening conversations while laboring to complete our workouts.
While I am happy to see him start this new chapter in his life, I can only wish he could have remained at the helm for a few more years to complete the tremendous plan he started here in Fayette County. Fortunately, I believe our new Superintendent, Gary Hough, will see it through.
We are all too familiar with past failed bond attempts to move our county forward and away from the continuing deterioration of our physical plant. Fortunately, Terry George became our superintendent several years ago which began our tremendous turnaround. Not only did it take a person from the outside, it took an individual with his leadership, personality, vision, experience and relationships to jump start our future.
He deserves a tremendous applause for what he has accomplished thus far and for the footprint he has planted. I hope the Fayette County School Board can retain him in some capacity, perhaps as a consultant, to see the remaining projects be completed. It is obvious Terry has the respect and attention of the powers that be at the state level due to Fayette County receiving the lion’s share of funding over the past few years. I believe he wants to do this, and it would certainly be prudent to utilize him in some capacity.
Terry, congratulations on your retirement and being able to spend more time with your family! As I told you, if you enjoy this next step half as much as my father did when he retired, you will have a wonderful time! God bless you and your family and thank you so very, very much for all you have done for us.
By the way, I love the new tennis courts.
Tom Booth
Oak Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.