The Fayette County Public Library Board and staff would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Fayette County voters who helped passed the Library Levy.
This levy passed with a high approval rate and it assures that we can keep providing the high quality programs and services that the residents of Fayette County expect.
Becky Kellum, Director of the Fayette County Public Library
Board members and staff of the Fayette County Public Library
