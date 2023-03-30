Once upon a time in France, a key voice of the American Revolution was out of favor and making trouble. In trying to defend the goings on of the French Revolution, and unintentionally foreshadowing how that revolution would end up, Thomas Paine wrote: “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody.” Paine’s experience of only being spared the guillotine because Robespierre found himself under one first, and the American revolutionary’s jailer incorrectly marking his cell door for execution, did little to improve his opinion on the subject.
While lopping off heads has mercifully fallen out of favor in the two centuries from then until now, the core problem of accountability and who does the accounting remains. “Who watches the watchers” is a problem as old as humanity itself. So too is the core problem of folks wanting to be in charge of holding everyone else accountable while at the same time not wanting themselves held accountable. Sort of like a moral musical chairs where whomever doesn’t have a seat when the chorus of accountability stops playing is the one left standing and singled out for accounting. It also gives the false sense of accomplishment, that the lopped off head took all the wrongs with it, freeing the loppers from any actual accountability themselves.
It’s a cycle, you see: lack of accountability, or some performative accountability on a select few, so that the many can get back to not being accountable, then some beating of chests about how greatly accountable everyone was. When the power, might, and unwieldy-at-best nature of government is in that cycle, all sorts of bad things result. When the armed enforcement wing of government — law enforcement — are in that cycle, the bad parts are quickly multiplied.
The telling words and conduct of the former Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police, Jan Cahill, seem to fit this cycle. Somewhat lost in his public resignation after the latest batch of West Virginia State Police scandals was that Cahill not only thought he had done no wrong, but claimed others had no authority to investigate him or the WVSP without him being part of the investigation. As long time West Virginia reporter Steven Allen Adams noted in his Reporter’s Notebook piece, “I don’t know too many investigations of an organization’s top brass that bring in the leader of said organization, especially if that leader’s actions are also under investigation.”
Cahill’s position of clearly questionable actions in what has already been revealed mean you can take his stance on accountability and quickly work backwards through the scandals to see how those who were supposed to be watching failed to do so.
The West Virginia State Police has a long history of protecting and serving in a state in which it is not easy in any respect to cover and enforce laws.
The West Virginia State Police also has a long history of scandals, troopers breaking laws, and having an accountability problem when the wrong leadership is in charge.
The systematic evil of the Fred Zains of the world doesn’t go on for years without accountability failing to properly keep up. And the Cahills of the world did not wake up in the fall of 2022 fully contemptible of all investigations into their own actions. It was a process built up of many years of sliding standards, not holding himself or others around him accountable, until the idea of being held accountable was an unthinkable thing.
Too often there is a sort of cognitive dissonance with the public about law enforcement. “Back the Blue” is all well and good, and good law enforcement should have, and foster, the support of the public and community. The stronger that bond is, the more effective policing is, the safer the public is, the better the community is for it.
But like education, or defense, or healthcare, or whatever term we slap on a government bureaucracy in charge of something important, it is still a government bureaucracy: Bureaucracy full of people with varied interests and goals, and a system that far too often disincentivizes those folks to be their best while incentivizing them to go along to get along.
The difference with law enforcement is that the public facing, leading edge of their particular brand of bureaucracy is individuals entrusted with great authority, and armed means to enforce it. The ideals of protecting and serving, and the vast majority of law enforcement officers who serve with bravery and selflessness day in and day out pursuing that ideal, are vital to our communities, state, and nation.
But the same flaws of all bureaucracies lie within law enforcement as well. Because institutions and bureaucracies are not just buildings and job titles, but people. They become magnets for unworthy schemers who can operate more freely within those power structures; power structures that when wielded by the Jan Cahills of the world bring yet another round of scandal and shame upon the West Virginia State Police.
West Virginia needs to be able to trust the West Virginia State Police. Not only for their own role, but the vital role the WVSP plays in assisting the numerous diverse places within the wild and wonderful that often have little or no local police, and local law enforcement that is stretched thin and undermanned on their best days. That trust starts by having individuals who are trustworthy in positions of authority, and that trust can most quickly be restored with open and public accountability.
The trap of thinking the removal of a few “bad apples” fixes the problem, and things can quickly move on — or worse, return to business as usual — must be resisted. That’s a false sense of accomplishment.
If accountability doesn’t come now, the cycle will continue. Another body of leaders will rise that thinks they shouldn’t be held accountable, and will continue the sliding trust of the public in the institutions, our communities, our state, and our nation that desperately need and thoroughly deserve a trustworthy government. Especially the armed enforcement wing of their government in the form of law enforcement.
Current Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police Colonel J.C. Chambers noted in his letter of apology to female staff victimized by the hidden camera found at the West Virginia State Police Academy female locker room that an independent ombudsman would be forthcoming “so that our men and women have a trusted voice to go to for support going forward.”
Going forward, the West Virginia State Police, Homeland Security, and anyone else levied the responsibilities of watching the watchers should keep in mind the public also need to see those agencies as trusted voices.
Otherwise, there will be renewed cries for heads to roll, and deservedly so.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
