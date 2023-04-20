The West Virginia State Legislature adjourned last month, and the results of this session suggest a bright future for the Mountain State. From tax-cuts, to healthcare, to education, the work of the 86th West Virginia Legislature has paved the way for a lot of good in the coming year.
West Virginia has seen a steady population decline over the past decade. Whether it’s due to the poor economy, limited healthcare, or failing education, many mountaineers have abandoned the state in search of better opportunities. But with the recent actions by the legislature, our state is heading in the right direction.
One of the crowning achievements of this past legislative session was the signing of the largest tax cut in West Virginia history. According to Americans for Tax Reform, “The final bill cuts taxes for all West Virginians by 21.25 percent… the bill also institutes revenue triggers that will put West Virginia on the path to completely phasing out the income tax.” Additionally, the bill also establishes a rebate on the car tax as well as tax credits for West Virginia Veterans. Signed into law by Governor Justice on March 7, the bill promises to put money back into the pockets of hardworking West Virginians.
West Virginia also made great strides in increasing healthcare options for families by passing S.B. 613, a bill which repealed Certificate of Need for birthing centers and all hospital services on a hospital’s campus. Certificate of Need is a policy which requires many health care providers to receive authorization from the state’s health regulatory board in order to open or expand a health facility. This policy has limited West Virginians’ access to healthcare since the seventies. On March 29, Governor Justice signed S.B. 613 into law. West Virginia has a long way to go in improving the healthcare system. But allowing birthing centers to expand into West Virginia and paving the way for hospitals to improve their services without the burdensome regulation is a step in the right direction.
Finally, West Virginia has opened the door for greater education freedom in the state with the passage of HB 2820. This bill establishes a pathway for private school students, Hope Scholars, and micro school and learning pod students to participate in WVSSAC-sanctioned sports activities. Previously, there was a very limited pathway for these students. But this legislation not only opens up WVSSAC access to these students but modifies the transfer regulations, allowing the students to transfer at least once during ninth and twelfth grade without losing eligibility. On March 29, HB 2820 became law without signature from Governor Justice.
West Virginia is heading in the right direction. Tax cuts will help return money to the pockets of West Virginians. The increase in access to healthcare with the limited repeal of Certificate of Need will allow West Virginians to access the services they need. And by allowing alternative education students greater access to WVSSAC sports will help increase competition, community, and educational opportunities for our students.
West Virginia’s legislature is on a roll — let’s hope they keep rolling. There is a lot more work to do, but with this recent session, the legislature has continued to make our state strong and prosperous. Things are looking up.
Andrew Bambrick is the education outreach coordinator for the Cardinal institute for West Virginia Policy.
