It is the time of the year where this year’s freshmen are finishing off their first year of college right as next fall’s freshmen are graduating high school. American society has spent generations perfecting this pipeline, trying to get the maximum number of high school graduates into colleges and universities. The entirety of the secondary education system has been retooled into a funnel to achieve that very purpose.
“What are you going to do after school” has been mostly replaced with “Where do you want to go to college,” and if someone answers they don’t want to, need to, or can’t go to college, society has seemingly placed an onus on that person to explain their non-conformity.
The stated reason for this human pipeline at the turn of adulthood is sound enough on paper. College graduates on average make more money both per year and over a working lifetime than non-college graduates. The value of a broader education and the social connections it makes are not as easily defined but widely accepted as positive outcomes.
Inarguably the maturing process between 18 and 22, or whenever one finishes their pursued degree plan, is immense and sticking it out through a college-level program shows drive and discipline to future employers. The truth is, though, that in West Virginia only 45.8 percent of graduating high school seniors in the class of 2021 went to college. More startling, the last set of data from the years 2017 to 2021 show that the number of West Virginians over the age of 25 with at least a bachelor’s degree or higher is only 21.8 percent.
Despite decades of relentless marketing, the entire education system pushing kids towards college, and all the benefits thereof, college enrollment nationwide is declining. In West Virginia, public four-year college enrollment declined slightly, while community and technical colleges saw a slight rise.
Educators have noticed and are trying to be proactive. Part of West Virginia’s numbers holding steady against the national trend is an emphasis on dual enrollment programs, which allow high school students to take college classes for college credit. As other education metrics dropped coming out of the Covid-19 mess, dual enrollment rose across the board. Speaking of the success of dual enrollment and the poor college attendance numbers in West Virginia in general, Chancellor of Higher Education Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker noted “We must find a way to make college-level courses more accessible to all students. It is critical for them, and it is critical for the long-term economic stability of our state.”
Which is fine, except for one large problem that the education system and wider society seems to have problems admitting: College isn’t for everyone. At least, the high school to higher ed pipeline isn’t for everyone.
The technical and community college growth represents an important and vital step that shouldn’t be overlooked. The ability to take classes on flexible schedules, stay at home, maybe work at the same time, and still further one’s education at the fraction of the cost of a WVU or Marshall is not only practical but optimal for many students. In the end, no one really cares where you took English 101, or Psych 101, or humanities, art appreciation, or any of dozens of first-year classes.
Those universal entry-level college courses will not only transfer anywhere, but often pique various interests in students that mostly are new to higher education. Having a better grasp on what you want to do — something most recent high school grads don’t have and frankly shouldn’t be expected to — can only be helped by such a path of studying. Knocking a year or two off the always increasing cost of higher education also helps those students who do go on to a traditional four-year college or university follow a path to avoid the also increasing crisis of student debt.
The drumbeat of pipelining kids to college whether they want to or not has also greatly affected the trades. With the virtual extinction of high school level vocational programs (in many places), there has been a gap in practical skill education, despite the fact that skilled trade industries are desperate for workers. Technical and community colleges have noticed and rushed to adjust, and as much emphasis should be given to certificate and non-degree programs that could lead a student into a solid career that doesn’t — and frankly shouldn’t — require a college degree.
Then there is technology. High school graduates today are the most technologically savvy generation yet, having grown up completely in the modern social media/smartphone/internet age. They are native to the modern technology ecosystem, and speak the language of modern times as their natural tongue. The opportunities to make not only a career, but even take their higher education mostly online, are there. A generation that was told by the school system exactly how important they were and weren’t during Covid-19 will be very interested in having more freedom in their future academic endeavors. The next generation of writers, media creators, entertainers, teachers, ministers, and politicians are already honing their skills on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok right now, and the education system that doesn’t cater to them is going to find itself bypassed.
The American education system spent generations building the high school to college pipeline, for a variety of reasons. Many of those reasons started out good and sound, but still the beast created the need for more and more students to justify more and more funding. Lost was the concept that not all, and perhaps not even a majority of graduating seniors, don’t want and probably shouldn’t go to college. The pipeline required too many resources that started to exclude too many people along its route, even though it made life much easier for those on either end of it.
As another group of high school seniors graduate, and those that survived their freshman year of college exhale, we should congratulate them. Then look to all the folks that don’t fit those two categories, and figure out better ways for them to rise also, since there is no pipeline for them.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
