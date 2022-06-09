In March, Governor Jim Justice, Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion visited Hawks Nest State Park to hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on major upgrades at Hawks Nest State Park, including $5 million in improvements to the lodge and more than $2 million in improvements to the museum.
The visit also served as an opportunity for the officials to present the state’s 2022 Vacation Guide, a four-part vacation guide collection.
A number of other state parks also have seen major improvement investments over recent years, including Pipestem Resort State Park, Blackwater Falls State Park and Canaan Valley Resort State Park.
In a press release following the Hawks Nest event, it was announced “Earlier this year, West Virginia was named a top-10 travel region in the world to visit by Lonely Planet; the only state to earn this prestigious distinction. The state was also tapped as a top destination for 2022 by Condé Nast Traveler, Frommers, USA Today and the Huffington Post, in addition to being dubbed one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME. The state was the only destination to make all of these coveted lists.”
With the designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in 2020, the attention focused on the state by media sources around the world has continued to grow along with the number of visitors to the state.
For those of us who’ve lived in West Virginia all, or a great portion, of our lives, all this “news” is not news.
We know why the place is called “Almost Heaven.”
We know neighbors help neighbors.
We know the beauty to be found around every curve of our winding roads.
We know the joy of relaxing with friends or family while sitting around a camp fire jamming on musical instruments or getting together in a group of singing old hymns with no accompaniment.
We know that, when someone passes, there won’t be enough room in the refrigerator for the food brought in by friends and neighbors and that, when we’re taking our loved one on the final journey to their resting place, folks are going to pull off the side of the road in respect.
We know that visitors to our state will be welcomed.
We know that our mountains, while offering excellent spots to climb and hike, also offer a comfortable feeling of sheltering security to those who live there.
We know that even though the job market — or the lack of such — has forced many of us to leave the Mountain State in search of economic security, it will always hold a place in our hearts.
And it’s those, those who moved away from the mountains, for jobs or marriage or a sense of betterment of their lives in one way or another, who often are the ones who can’t wait to get “back home,” if only for a little while.
Every spring, summer and fall, a large number of those banished from “home” by choice or necessity, become West Virginians again as families, communities, high school classes or other groups come together for reunions.
Over the past weekend, a couple of hundred alumni from Gauley Bridge High School, whose doors closed in the mid-2000s, gathered at Tamarack for an all-class reunion.
On West Virginia Day weekend, former Ansted area residents will gather for the town’s annual Hometown Heritage Festival.
Each year, former Fayetteville residents travel back home for the Fayetteville High School Come On Home Reunion during the town’s popular Fourth of July weekend Heritage Festival.
And this weekend, the descendants of Laverne and Grace Copeland Keenan will meet at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park for our family’s annual reunion. They’ll come from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina, as well as all over the Mountain State.
We’ll talk and laugh and talk and cry and talk some more.
We’ll take lots of pictures, regretting that the four remaining offspring of Laverne and Grace has dwindled to three this year. Uncle Gerald will be there in spirit (and stories) and his passing spurs more of my cousins to attend this year’s reunion, he’d be glad of that.
It’s family.
West Virginia is all about family, whether it’s those you were born to, those you’ve “adopted” or who’ve adopted you, or a mixture of both.
Spending time with them is good for our spirits, good for our souls.
I hope all of you find some time before the next snow flies (or even afterwards) to get together with those you love and celebrate that heritage, that connection, that vital touchstone.
Cheryl Keenan is editor of The Fayette Tribune. Contact her at ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl
