“The future ain’t what it used to be.”
That’s according to the common man’s sage, Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra.
“There is nothing permanent except change.”
That’s according to Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher of Ephesus.
I’ll agree with both of them.
Our family moved to Gauley Bridge, much to my disgust, when I was 9-years old. I’d spent the first nine years of my life (well, the part I was old enough to remember anyway) in Nicholas County. All my friends were there. Granddad and Granny had an awesome farm just up Route 39 on Keenan Branch where I got to visit and explore often. We lived with Mammaw in Swiss, beside an uncle and aunt and cousins and less than 100 yards from another uncle and aunt. I had the best teacher in Nicholas County (no one could swing a softball bat like Evalena Champe!). Why in the name of all that was holy would anyone ever want to move from Swiss to a big town like Gauley Bridge?
Well, we did.
I made friends.
Had a great fourth grade teacher, Reba Carson.
Loved the family next door, Bob and Velva Woods and their children, Brenda, Vickie and Tim (who was in my class).
And Uncle Charley and Aunt Ginny lived fewer than 100 yards down Scrabble Creek.
Two moves later, both in Gauley Bridge, we ended up on Imboden Street on High School Hill. I was 16 and by that time had determined I was going to be a writer.
Both our parents were big readers and storytellers (Dad a Baptist preacher who knew his stuff and a lot more than his high school education would imply and Mom one of the smartest women I’ve ever known; I wish I’d written down some of the amazing stories she told our brood). We also had a wonderful neighbor, the late Margaret Harris, who got Steve and me interested in following sports. Mrs. Harris listened on her little radio to every West Virginia University basketball game and, as she aged, the job of keeping game stats fell to Steve or to me. (This was before our move when I was 16. Neither of us had been in double figures age-wise for long.)
Before long, the Keenans got into the newspaper business, delivering the “hometown” paper, The Montgomery Herald. Having long been a fan of The Nicholas Chronicle in my very young years, this was a perfect job, one that at least four of the six Keenan kids took on in turn.
Not too many years later, those same four, at varying times according to age, wrote high school sports stories of the Travellers for the Holliday family, who owned the Herald. We were paid $5 a story, which at that time, was big bucks.
High school brought a job for me on the Hoofprints staff at GBHS, and then it was on to Glenville State and The Mercury. I also dabbled in poetry and short stories and dreamed of writing “the Great American Novel” (although, in my opinion, it had already been written).
Perhaps not surprisingly, my first job out of college was as a part-time reporter for the Herald under the guidance of author Jerry Peterson, and filling in when needed on the production (composing) staff at The Fayette Tribune, where both newspapers were laid out. Literally. By hand, with scissors and wax. (Contrary to what some may believe, I don’t go back as far as hot type printing.)
Soon I was employed full-time at the Tribune in the production office. It wasn’t writing, but it was close. And I still got to help make up the Herald, so that was cool.
Time passed and people moved on and before I knew I was in charge of the composing room.
A few years later, another move took me back to the editorial staff. That’s where it gets a little fuzzy and I’d have to do some research to remind myself of when I started what job. Anyway, I’ve been editor of both of Herald and the Tribune for several years now, making my association with the Herald more than 2/3 of my life; more than 5/8 of the 82+-year life of the small weekly.
My hometown paper “died” last week, but Steve and I (yep, he’s still here, too) are going to do our best to keep it alive, at least in spirit and in print in the pages of The Fayette Tribune.
The Tribune, later this year, will celebrate 125 years in existence. When I first started working at the Tribune, the motto on the masthead said “Serving Fayette County,” although, over the years, the coverage was focused mostly on the Plateau area.
There’s nothing wrong with that, because the Upper Kanawha Valley had the Herald.
Covid-19, as well as the vast expansion and acceptance of social media (sometimes to the exclusion of longtime friends such as the Herald and Tribune), dealt us some serious body blows. Those unfortunately (in one way) helped lead to the company’s decision to merge the Herald with the Tribune.
Yes, it’s sad to see an old friend pass away, but we hope that the merger will make our countywide coverage even better.
Your new Tribune will be at least 16 pages each week. In that space, we’re able to add our opinion page back to the mix.
Steve Keenan will still be covering county sports (as well as a little bit of everything else) and requests that coaches send him game results. As a former kid, I recall how neat it was to see my name in the paper (and grandparents love it!).
We’ll have a dedicated education page each week with stories from around the county, as well as the operators of the county school system, all thanks to the sponsorship of our friends at New River Health. The Tribune, as always, welcomes submissions from every school in the county, whether it be your honor rolls, pictures of your Students of the Month or anything else you’d like to share with your friends and neighbors.
We’ll be adding as much new coverage as possible, ranging from entertainment and other things we’re still working to finalize. The Tribune will have a puzzle page, for those of you who enjoy putting your brain to work, and we’re working with the Fayette County historian, Oak Hill’s Mayor Danny Wright, on some ideas for a history page.
Oh, and photos! We’ll have a photo page each week, featuring activities going on around the county, some nature shots and even some submitted by our readers.
At my age, I usually check out the obituaries first and we’ll still be publishing those from all of Fayette County as submitted by the funeral homes.
To those who have supported the Herald over the years and who are (fill in your specific current emotion), please know that its service area will still be covered.
Everything changes, whether or not we like it. That’s how life goes. If it doesn’t, why do we even bother? I mean, I recall fondly the days when Helen Childers and Peggy Coleman and Ruby Winebrenner shared with us who got together to go to Pizza Hut in Summersville and who was able to travel to spring training for the Cincinnati Reds, but those dear ladies have all passed away, and too many of us don’t even know who our neighbors are any longer, much less when they had visitors from out of state.
If you’re a fan of newspapers, if you have fond memories from your youth of delivering the Herald or the Tribune, if you want someone to be responsible for keeping an eye on what’s going on in your government, pick up a copy. Or better yet, buy a subscription and help ensure that we don’t go the way of the dinosaurs.
And, in the meantime, the Keenans will still be plugging away, doing the best we can to keep you informed and entertained.
