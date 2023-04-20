If you are concerned that a dwindling number of a certain thing means that thing is going away, you call it endangered. This is something with which West Virginians are of course familiar. Eastern Cougars, flying squirrels, Peregrine Falcons, and various bats are just some of the endangered species in the Mountain State. For that matter, with the current demographic and population decline, there is an argument to be made that West Virginians themselves are at least a threatened, if not endangered species.
By the book, there are numbers involved in using the endangered species term. “A species is classified as endangered when its population has declined at least 70 percent and the cause of the decline is known,” explains National Geographic. “A species is also classified as endangered when its population has declined at least 50 percent and the cause of the decline is not known.”
By whatever definition you want to use, the elected office-holding West Virginia Democrat is an endangered species.
After the 2000 general election, when now-US Senator Shelly Moore Capito was the first Republican elected to the US Congress in 17 years, the Democratic Party had a 75 to 25 majority over their GOP colleagues in the House of Delegates and a 28 to 6 margin in the WV Senate. Capito took the seat vacated by Bob Wise as he defeated Republican Governor Cecil Underwood, starting a string of Democratic governors that would continue until Jim Justice switched to Team Red after eight months in office. Now, in the Year of Our Lord 2023, the Democratic Party has only 12 Democrats in the House of Delegates.
Or rather, had 12. Make that 11, with the announcement Monday that Delegate David Elliott Pritt (D-Fayette) is switching parties.
Outside the obvious of the GOP adding to its already overwhelming majority, there are several notable things here. Del. Pritt was an outlier already, winning by a scant 133 votes over the scandal-plagued Austin Haynes in 2022. The timing of the announcement is very notable, after the legislation session has ended and legislative interim meetings are underway. Even as a new delegate with a thin win, it was a session in which Del. Pritt was plenty noticeable and vocal. Pritt’s former colleagues in the Democratic House delegation publicly lambasted him not just for the switch and joining the same party he just spent the session ostensibly fighting against, but for apparently not even notifying them that he was doing so.
The West Virginia GOP issued a bread-and-butter statement welcoming their convert which was light on Pritt and heavy on defeating “Joe Biden in Washington, Joe Manchin in West Virginia and elect Republicans up and down the ballot.” Not exactly rolling out the welcome wagon, but with the West Virginia GOP riding an all-time high of majorities, electoral success, and record fundraising, the powers that be of Team Red don’t really need to sweat the little things like a single delegate right now.
Unlike their Democratic Party counterparts. Once the century-long rulers over a cobalt blue state, the party is a shell of its former self. Senator Joe Manchin finds himself very alone as the only West Virginia Democrat in high office. Frankly, West Virginia Democrats weren’t very competitive in 2022, and without extensive rebuilding of the state party infrastructure and county-level operations, look to not fare much better in 2024 or the foreseeable future.
Which no doubt Delegate David Elliott Pritt (R-Fayette) figured into his machinations. Having previous affiliations with West Virginia Mountain Party SEC, Socialist Party USA Anti-War Commission, and Veterans for Peace, Pritt is not unaccustomed to changing nomenclature. It will be interesting to see just how welcoming his new Team Red colleagues will be going forward.
It will be even more interesting, and much more important in the grand scheme of things, to see how the voters of the 50th District respond to this change, having barely trusted Del. Pritt in the first place over his predecessor and his various scandals. Folks in Fayette County since 2000 have gone from 60/40 in favor of the Democratic Party to nearly 70/30 Republican today. The political fundraising numbers in Fayette County are more even, though the influx of money to unseat the ethically challenged and headline grabbing Austin Haynes might be a bit misleading there.
Regardless, Del. Pritt’s actions tell us he felt politically threatened to make this move. The one-party rule of the Republican Party continues unabated. The Democratic Party of West Virginia continues to be endangered as their super minority loses another member. If they don’t start winning some elections soon, Democratic officeholders might become like cougar sightings around the hills and rivers of West Virginia: Rare sightings subject to legend and stories about how they once were plentiful, but now are hard to find in the wild.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
