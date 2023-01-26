Donald Trump is and has been by nearly any measure a nontraditional presidential candidate. He overcame long odds to win the White House in 2016 without ever having held another elected office.
Now he’s trying to accomplish another unusual political feat: Win a second term as president after losing an initial reelection bid.
It’s been accomplished only once. Grover Cleveland served his first term in 1884, lost in 1888, but returned in 1892 for a runaway victory in a rematch with incumbent Benjamin Harrison of Indiana.
Five other former presidents have attempted to win back the Oval Office after losing initial reelection bids. All were unsuccessful:
• After failing to win as an incumbent in 1840, Martin Van Buren came back eight years later with the anti-slave Free Soil Party but failed to earn an electoral vote.
• Millard Fillmore ascended from vice president to president when Zachary Taylor died just 16 months after taking office in 1848. But Fillmore failed to win his Whig Party’s nomination four years later. In the 1856 election, Fillmore tried again, this time as the “Know Nothing” Party’s candidate. Fillmore won just eight electoral votes.
• Ulysses Grant is unique in this group. He actually won reelection in 1872. In those days, the two-term limit was only a tradition, and Grant, after sitting out the 1876 election, decided to run again in 1880 but did not win the Republican Party nomination.
The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, officially limited U.S. presidents to up to two complete terms in the aftermath of Franklin Roosevelt’s four-term tenure.
• After William McKinley was assassinated in 1901 shortly after winning reelection, his vice president, Teddy Roosevelt ascended and won a full term in 1904. Roosevelt pledged not to run again but couldn’t help himself after he grew disenchanted with William Howard Taft, whom Roosevelt had supported as his successor.
In 1912, Roosevelt tried for the Republican nomination but lost to Taft. So Roosevelt formed the “Bull Moose” Party and managed to take 27 percent of the vote and 88 electoral votes — still the best showing ever by a third-party presidential candidate.
• Herbert Hoover, generally considered one of the country’s worst presidents for his failure to react effectively to the stock market’s crash in 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression, tried to make a comeback in 1936 and 1940 but each time failed to win the Republican Party’s nomination.
In the 90 years since Hoover’s unsuccessful comeback, no other president had attempted to win election after losing an initial reelection bid. Until Donald Trump.
How much does he have in common with Cleveland, the only president ever to serve two nonconsecutive terms? Well, from my perspective, not a lot. Whereas Trump is a blustery, regressive populist, Cleveland was a pragmatist and true fiscal conservative.
Cleveland became the first Democrat elected president after the Civil War by appealing to not only his own party but also to reform-minded Republicans.
Achieving a two-party constituency certainly doesn’t seem likely for Trump. His first challenge will be winning the Republican nomination, no easy task given his failure to win the 2020 election and the acrimonious splintering of the GOP itself.
And there’s this: Cleveland actually won the popular vote when he lost his initial reelection bid. Trump, on the other hand, lost the popular vote by more than 7 million in his reelection bid in 2020 and, incidentally, lost the popular vote in 2016, as well.
Editor Scott Underwood’s column is published Mondays in The Herald Bulletin of Anderson, Indiana. Contact him at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4845.
