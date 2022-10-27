I have been an educator my entire adult life because I love learning and I love helping others to learn. My teaching career began at the Fayette County Schools system at Powellton Elementary and then Montgomery High School and ended with retirement as a professor at West Virginia Tech.
Sadly, decisions outside our control closed our local high school and our college campus … but those decisions were not made by our parents, our teachers, our school support personnel, or our principals. All these dedicated and concerned individuals are still working hard every day to provide the best possible education in the safest environment for our students.
I support the school levy and I hope you will also. If the levy is defeated, the only victims are our children and their futures.
What will passage of the levy mean to our children? It will mean that updated written and electronic teaching materials will be provided; that counselors will provide for emotional and mental health and in-school security officers will provide safety; that children will be fed and have health services; that children’s interests in reading, science, math, music, art, and athletic programs will be supported; and that pre-school and kindergarten will be universally provided. And it will provide other types of support for a quality education for our children too numerous to list here.
And for those concerned about how much our property taxes will be raised to support all this for our children, the good news is this: Our property taxes will not be raised to provide all these advantages to our children.
Please join me in voting YES for our children’s futures by voting YES for the Fayette County School Levy on Nov. 8.
D. Anne Cavalier, Ed.D.
Smithers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.