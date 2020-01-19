You don’t mess with Mother Nature and you most certainly did not lie to Grandma! Grandma had this “little birdie” that told on anyone who lied to her.
A story that had been passed down generation to generation dealt with the “little birdie” and my dad. On Turkey Creek, a soft spoken, older Christian woman, Miss Gracie, had the finest garden on the “crick.” She had a strawberry patch that produced the largest, sweetest fruit in Fayette County. Unfortunately my dad and his brothers knew of it!
One night, armed only with the intentions of executing a poorly planned raid, they decided they would get their fill on her strawberries. After dark they met in their front yard. Miss Gracie’s house was a quarter-mile down the road. Her garden was behind her house, but not close enough to hear marauders. The boys crept up to the patch ever so stealthily with big red sugar sweet strawberries dancing in their heads. They stuffed their piggy selves with all they could eat.
After getting home Dad started getting a severe case of belly ache. It got so bad that he had to stick his head out his bedroom window to projectile vomit. The next day Grandma asked him why he was so sick. He concocted a story that the potatoes at supper “must not have agreed” with him. It appeared that Grandma had accepted his obvious lie.
However, later in the day she approached him. She said to him, “David, a ‘little bird’ spoke to me today. Tell me again why you were sick last night.” He stuttered as he attempted to stick to his story. Then she said, “I know you’re not telling me the truth.” He knew he was caught in the lie dead to rights! Needless to say when Pop got home there were dues that got paid by all three!
Nineteen years later that rat fink bird surfaced again. You would think that by hearing what happened to Dad and my uncles I would have learned. Let’s just say that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.
I was 14 years old. One night, just after dark, Grandma sent me to the garden to dig potatoes for dinner. I loved digging potatoes because you always get a treasure. Ronnie, my younger brother, decided to help me. After getting to the garden he asked me if I would ever try chewing tobacco. I told him sure. Little did I know that he had some. I stuffed a big wad between my lips and gums. Stupid me, I swallowed just as Ronnie told me not too. The world started spinning, followed by a severe headache and then the worst case of nausea ever. Walking to the house Ronnie caught me just before I wobbled over the steep hill. When I got home I went to bed. I didn’t want to get caught chewing tobacco. One of Grandma’s peeves was chewing tobacco but worse than that was being lied to!
The next morning she asked me why I went to bed without eating supper. I told her I had a belly ache. Now do you see why I say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree?
Enter that feathered snitch. Grandma said that she didn’t think I was telling her the truth. In seconds flat she let me know that the “little birdie” visited her that morning. Remembering the story about the strawberries, realizing that I was caught, I fessed up. I got a lecture and told that “Girls don’t like to kiss a tobacco-chewing man.” She must not had told Pop because when he got home nothing was ever said.
A couple years later, visiting my grandparents for the summer, a pretty girl down the road took a liking to me. Her name was Julie. She liked me so much that she came up to the house with a friend and watched me dig the Packs’ last outhouse. Of course, being 16 and having a pretty girl interested in me, I lost all reasoning and decision-making skills.
A couple of days later I went to the barn to get Bessie, Pop’s plow horse. I rode her to Julie’s house to go for a ride. Going a little too fast we both fell off of her, skinning our legs. When I got home Grandma asked me what happened to my legs? I told her that Bessie tried to brush us off against a tree. Again the “little birdie” stuck his nose where it didn’t belong. I told the truth, Pop came home and I caught it! I never took Bessie down the road again.
After Grandma went home to her celestial home, do you think the “little birdie” went with her? Much to my children’s chagrin, he did not! Apparently I inherited that little lie detector.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.