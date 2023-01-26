As it should be, education is again being debated. From the legislative session, to fed up parents, very frustrated teachers, and a generation of students who went through Covid-19 education interruptions and now have gaping deficiencies because of it, everyone wants answers when it comes to bettering education.
The problem is, all those diverse groups with a stake in education and legitimate gripes about how it is currently conducted aren’t even asking the same questions, let alone coming to a consensus on answers.
It seems that even a common agreement about what “education” should be is unattainable at the moment. Covid-19 policies and fallout gave students the impression that their actual education was somewhere far down the list of priorities once a crisis hit. Actions, not rhetoric, revealed that far too many folks saw public education as a giant jobs program for educators and the government, and the primary daycare for parents. The actual learning by the children was somewhere off in the distance.
Public education, despite high ideals, revealed it is functionally a government bureaucracy with the same good intentions and inherent issues the DMV, Post Office, or take-your-pick of government services has, only with parents as the primary customers, educators as main employers, and children as the supposed beneficiaries.
Covid-19 is brought up as a tidal shift moment in these debates, and for good reason. The largest disruption to education in living memory should be looked at long and hard for lessons to learn.
Mostly though, the Covid-19 crisis revealed a lot of problems that already existed, fault lines that burst completely open under the strain of shutdowns, virus protocols, frustrated teachers, frustrated parents, and kids that far too often were far down the list of concerns for politicians and policy makers. Data now indicates some students are as much as two full school years behind. Such stark reality will have a generational change in how those students view their education, affecting parents greatly, and stretching even the most dedicated educators to the limits.
The essential triune at the heart of education — the parent, teacher, and student relationship — was strained at best and broken at worst by the Covid-19 crisis and the response to it.
But the problems run deeper than just Covid-19.
The teacher shortage is an ongoing and major symptom to the education problem pathology. Not a new problem either, as the teacher shortages of the ‘60s lead to a generation of teachers that all retired within the same 10- to 15-year period in the 2000s-2010s and resulted in at least a portion of the current lack of educators.
Another factor is the alarming statistic that a third of West Virginia teachers are no longer in West Virginia classrooms after their first four years. Pay alone doesn’t answer all the questions of why getting and keeping teachers is such a challenge, but is certainly a large chunk of the situation.
While not only affecting educators, fixing chronic issues with things like PEIA benefits would also be a big help. Clearly, there is an overall environment surrounding in-classroom teachers that is detrimental to finding, keeping, and equipping educators to educate the children in their charge.
School funding is also frequently raised, but like the great Vin Scully remarked, statistics are used much like a drunk uses a lamppost: for support, not illumination. They can also confuse the issue at best, and at worst be used to argue about any point one wishes to. West Virginia spends a larger percentage of state taxes on education than many other states, but per student spending is only 31st in the country. Bills and proposals come and go, funding is moved a bit here and there, but major changes to education in the Mountain State are not coming via a large injection of money because there is no such amount available, and even if it were available there is no consensus on how to effectively use it.
School choice is being brought up more and more, and has gained both popular momentum and some significant policy wins. Debates over charter schools, HOPE Scholarships, micro-schools, and other school choice options all have their place, but within that should be some honest conversations about their limits. The rural communities hit hardest by education crisis mostly won’t have another option other than homeschooling or micro-schools, and those are always going to tilt towards families of students with means and ability to utilize them, not to mention special needs students and other groups who mostly won’t be able to do alternate or private school.
School choice is fine for some, and should be available to all, but will never be a full replacement for public schools, and advocates of school choice need to stay on the right side of the “for me, not for thee” line not only in rhetoric, but in policy proposals. While it is easy to rail against public education and its many issues, public education is still going to be the only education most children get, and they deserve the best one that can be had.
Like many complex problems, the education crisis in West Virginia is not going to be a one solution, one bill, one policy, or even a one generation answer. The multitude of issues are going to need a lot more answers tending towards “all of the above'' than “service my pet interest.”
But it starts with being honest about where we are currently with education. Yes, there are many dedicated public educators, but they are still working in an education system that is a government bureaucracy that has the same inherent problems as other government bureaucracies have like the DMV, Post Office, Social Security, or pick your government entity. Slapping words like “education” and “for the children” are not magic incantations that will make the mechanics of public education machinery work any smoother.
Keeping good people working as educators, enticing more good people to become educators, and letting them educate our children better with proper funding and support requires making that machinery more user friendly. It requires a focus on the actual goal of learning and educating, not just keeping the bureaucracy that has “education” slapped on as nomenclature lurching forward.
It requires a full buy-in of teachers, parents, and students and a recalibrating of the education system to support that essential triune at the heart of everything education-related. Fixing that relationship must be first and foremost in any education planning to fix the current issues, and it is something the government alone cannot mandate.
Which leaves the question, and the only answer that really matters when it comes to education: what are we, all of us, going to do about it? Just talking about it isn’t enough.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
