The problem with President Biden’s executive order to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers and reduce future loan payments for millions more is that it is but a Band-Aid to a much bigger problem – the escalating cost of a college education which has stretched beyond the reach of many American families. While Biden’s heart and head are in the right place, and we applaud him for taking the small steps he reasonably could, the president was and remains politically hamstrung to do much legislatively even within the Democratic caucus where progressives were pushing for more aggressive measures while centrists were pumping the brakes.
But because executive orders are fleeting, lasting only as long as a term in office or as the courts permit, we have no doubt that we will soon return to the quicksands of debt, with millions of families once again facing college bills that outstrip their ability to pay.
Why? Because college tuition rates are on the rise and state support is not keeping pace.
What is needed is a strategy that increases financial investments in higher education, leveraging both public and private financing.
First, let us all be mindful that the “going to” college rate in West Virginia’s high school class of 2021 was 45.9 percent – a drop from 48.2 percent the year before. Put another way, more than half of all high school grads in the 2021 class and in the 2020 class were not in a post-secondary course of study – neither a two-year school nor a four – a year after picking up their high school diploma.
The state cannot build healthy economies with such low educational attainment. Society, itself, suffers.
Additionally, when college is financially beyond the means of families and when we fail to value the benefits of a college education in legislative policy, we close off opportunities for generations of West Virginians. Clearly, in so many cases, the cost of college deters kids from attending. And it forces others to drop out before completing their degrees. Further adding to the cost, only about two-thirds of students complete a four-year public college degree in six years and only about a third of students complete a two-year public college degree in six years.
The financial strain of attending college, of working a job to pay the bill while trying to make class, is real.
We, as a society, should relieve some of the pressure.
It is clear to us that elected officials need to make higher education a spending priority far greater than what it is today. And that means more than playing simple budget games of moving funds from one small cup to another. It means we need to increase those funds by more appropriately taxing the ultra wealthy on a national level and then distributing those funds to states large and small.
And, trust us, the wealthy can afford it. Our politicians have, over the years, consistently put their interests over those of the working class.
In state after state, policymakers have taken a pass, pulling back on their investments in public higher education. And that, of course, puts more of the burden on students and families as universities and colleges raise tuitions to pay their bills.
In the best of all possible worlds, we would mean what we say when we thump our chests and say out loud that we want a quality education for our kids. We should treat public college education just as we support K-12. We clearly and collectively understand that a high school-level education is but a basic need for our society and our economy — and that it should be available to all. Well, in this day and age, a college education is one and the same. All American kids, no matter their race or background, no matter their social standing or what holler they call home, every last one of them should not only be encouraged to pursue post-secondary studies but also afforded the opportunity to do so without being charged a single, solitary shiny penny in tuition or fees.
The time is up – and we must do better by our kids. We are handing them a world full of problems but telling them simultaneously that we cannot afford to provide them, one and all, with a quality college education.
Balderdash.
We need to stop saying what we cannot afford when in fact what we can’t afford is a “going to” rate below water.
College should not be a privilege for those who can pay the bills. It should be available and free for anyone – anyone – who wants to go and engage the college experience. That should be made an accommodation for all.
And that is how we build better tomorrows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.