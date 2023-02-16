“Dark and dusty, painted on the sky” makes for a lovely, poignant song lyric when sung about country roads taking you home. But if you were standing in East Palestine, Ohio, watching the fireball and burned off chemicals from a train derailment, the dark and dusty went from melodic memory to horrifying reality. While all the particulars of what happened, why, and what it means are still being worked out, the images in news media speak for themselves: something very wrong happened here.
While the investigation of the moment is ongoing, and the very important questions of what and how far the fallout of this mess will spread are asked, those watching from afar should seize the moment, take the initiative and ask about preparedness for the next disaster, chemical or otherwise. While supporting the efforts of neighbors to the north, West Virginia definitely needs to see if the Mountain State’s own house is in order.
While help heads to the Ohio/Pennsylvania border, and folks pray the chemicals released don’t find their way down the Ohio Valley waterways, everyone else should take some stock that yes, it can happen here too. Industrial death and destruction have a long history in West Virginia, from John Henry’s mythology, to the covered up industrial murder of workers digging the Hawks Nest tunnel, to more mine deaths than the best troubadour can sing about without going hoarse.
The Kanawha River Valley alone has a score of chemical plants along its winding path from Gauley Bridge to the Ohio River, along with countless other industrial sites. West Virginia has over 2400 route miles of rail lines, often snaking their way through valleys where rail, river or creek, and hillside is all the room there is. With regulatory issues, rail labor unrest, and a never-ending need to ship hazardous materials by rail, the odds of mishaps are higher than anyone wants to think about. Anywhere there are rails and chemicals, there could, and probably will be, a repeat of what is happening in East Palestine, Ohio.
Another item folks don’t like to think about, but desperately need to, is the response of the government to these disasters. Not even a decade has passed since the Elk River water crisis paralyzed Charleston and nine counties, affected 300,000 people, and led to questions about regulation and legislative fixes to how one tank penetrating one wall could harm so many.
The aftermath of the 2016 floods in West Virginia left a legacy of not only high water and muddy cleanup along with 23 deaths, but also years of infighting and debate over how funds were, or were not, used by state and local governments when the federal checkbooks opened.
More recently, the Covid-19 crisis once again brought into question not just debates in mandates and school closures that interrupted lives, but how massive amounts of aid money for a virus wound up going to so many things unrelated, or unused at all, or fraudulently obtained when so many needs went unmeet.
If eternal vigilance is the price of liberty, perpetual preparedness is the only answer to potential disaster, both man-made and natural. Like integrity — specifically the kind needed to do the right things before the moment requires them — once accountability is lost it is very hard to get back. Once the disaster has struck and burned, or polluted, or God forbid killed, the search for blame and justice for what has been done is of little solace to those affected.
The dull work of preparedness and the non-headlines of being competent and accountable before the sky turns black is not going to trend on social media or make headlines or news media segments. But preparedness does save lives, protects both people and the environment, and saves countless dollars in doing so.
This latest crisis in Ohio should have all folks of all states asking hard questions about preparedness, response, and accountability of their government and the companies they have to share their part of our country with. West Virginians especially have plenty of cause, historically and morally, to ask the hard questions of “are we prepared better for next time than last time?”
Every effort should be made to keep “dark and dusty” a metaphor for memory in the beloved song of longing for home, not a fireball of toxic man-made mess that threatens everything there is to love about wherever they call home.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
