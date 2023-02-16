Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central West Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in central West Virginia, Braxton, Clay, Nicholas and Webster. In southern West Virginia, Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Raleigh and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 630 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 353 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Summersville, Williamson, Madison, Fayetteville, Logan, Clay, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Mount Hope, Ansted, Chapmanville, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Man, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Delbarton and Camden-On-gauley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. &&