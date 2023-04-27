West Virginia’s families’ educational decisions are no longer bound by zip codes or arbitrary district lines — and the results will speak for themselves.
On March 4, Gov. Jim Justice signed HB 2596 into law. The legislation will expand West Virginia’s existing open enrollment policy, and allow all students to transfer between traditional public schools. Moreover, the bill also axes any and all tuition fees, meaning that all transfers between schools or districts will be free of charge for West Virginia families. County boards may only deny admission based on a student’s disciplinary record, a district or school’s capacity, or the school’s ability to provide any necessary services. While school choice advocates have largely championed access to private education, this bill will improve educational options even for those who remain in the public school system.
Although West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship program has garnered the most attention, HB 2596 is arguably an even more important development in the fight for school choice. While Hope enables “eligible parents to receive the average per-pupil state funding already set aside for their children’s education into an electronic, parent-controlled fund for educational expenses,” HB 2596 will serve families who may not benefit from Hope Scholarships, generally because they lack access to a private school or are unable to homeschool their children. Not only will HB 2596 benefit families who want their children to receive an education that is suited to their needs, it will bring the free market to public education.
More specifically, open enrollment will stimulate competition between public schools. Private and charter schools already have to innovate to survive, but public schools generally do not. With their near-monopoly on education, public schools have historically been inherently unresponsive to their main consumers — i.e. parents. As long as parents are limited to one school or district by zoning laws, high tuition fees, or a simple lack of alternatives, a school or district has no incentive to improve or innovate. But with open enrollment policies in place, not only will public schools have to learn how to market themselves, they will also have to follow through on those promises to keep families around.
This competitive structure that allows families to enroll students in the public school of their choice has already generated positive results in districts where it has been implemented.
Michigan has employed open enrollment policies for two decades. A 2005 study found that districts with strong reputations maintained them, districts who were unable to market effectively lost students, and districts who were creative and persistent gained students. In other words, in order to succeed in this new public education market, schools had to adopt a consumer-oriented approach that forced them to reexamine their values, consider parent responses, and adapt to feedback.
The benefits of these newfound student-centered approaches aren’t just limited to marketing. A massive body of literature has concluded that competition between schools, including when competition occurs through open enrollment, boosts student performance in both reading and math. Importantly, these boosts are most evident within the disadvantaged communities who need them the most.
Most research into open enrollment has studied policies and programs far less extensive than the system created by HB 2596. If the scholarly literature holds up, this program could transform the public education system for West Virginians and help revitalize struggling public school districts. And the state could use the boost — a 2022 study revealed that fewer than half of all 8th graders are performing at a basic level of proficiency in math.
Private school choice programs will not solve our educational woes by themselves. Like it or not, millions of American children will be attending public schools for the foreseeable future. Open enrollment carves through the melodrama and ideological tension associated with education reform and gives parents more freedom within existing institutions.
If HB 2596 meets expectations, it could serve as a model for other states desperate to revitalize their public education systems. West Virginia needs that kind of spotlight.
Garion Frankel is an incoming PhD student in PK-12 Education Administration at Texas A&M University. He is a Young Voices contributor, and frequently writes about education policy and American political thought.
