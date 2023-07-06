While it is certainly true that hard times and trials reveal character, often it is during success and prosperity that integrity is revealed.
By most measures, and despite some weather, the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has been a smashing success. Now in its second year, large crowds attended, vendors were happy, the city showed off areas of itself that have been reinvigorated in recent years, politicians were thrilled, and almost everyone sees the big doings as a good thing.
Almost everyone.
Reporter Kyle Vass, doing some good, old fashioned shoe leather reporting, found some folks definitely not enjoying the Regatta: 25 of them in fact, swept up by law enforcement on the Thursday prior with 16 charged with “sleeping in a public park” and 11 on apparently nothing else. Add in the holiday weekend and a closing of courts, and the Kanawha County Public Defender’s Office reported that those detained would be sitting in South Central Regional Jail with no hope of getting a hearing for nearly a week.
In short, a multi-million dollar festival with tens of thousands of people in attendance was an excuse for authorities to throw 25 people in jail without due process just for the optics and convenience of it.
While things like homelessness are complicated problems with no one-size-fits-all or simple answer, there has to be a better way to do that in general, and without violating the civil and legal rights of vulnerable people in particular. With plenty of partying and money being spent in the city while those affected are incarcerated, the excuse of not having funding or ability to do anything sounds especially hypocritical. In trying to make the already successful Regatta not have to deal with the optics of 25 less fortunate citizens among the thousands of revelers, the authorities responsible failed the integrity of success test.
While folks in Charleston will have to demand accountability and answers from the city, and the importance of reporting once again proves its worth, there is an important lesson here for the rest of the state. With more and more folks worldwide discovering and wanting to visit West Virginia, more and more light comes from outside sources. With that light comes opportunity, but only if we are honest about what lies in the greater dark and dusty along our country roads.
With the onslaught of people coming to see the New River Gorge, folks who call the not-national park areas home need to show how they will pass the integrity test of handling success. Using increased commerce and tourism to not only ring cash registers, but also increase opportunities of entrepreneurship and work for locals. Not just letting visitors discover West Virginia, but using the growth to increase locals’ access to the wider world through better education and vocational opportunities. Finding ways to address long running problems of poverty and healthcare from all the influx of tourism and wider attention.
Charleston failed itself and its citizens by trying to sweep a longstanding problem like unhoused people and folks with other issues out of sight and out of mind, and violating the rights of those vulnerable folks at the same time. The Fayette area doesn’t need to put all our problems on the advertising, but not using the light of growth to address the things done in the dark would be a similar failure with generational repercussions. Folks interested in freedom, good governance, and making West Virginia all it can possibly be can, and must, make sure they pass the integrity in success test.
It is possible to welcome throngs of tourists and address the opioid crisis.
It is possible to grow the economy of the region without leaving behind the have nots and only enriching the already hads.
It is not necessary to pretend there are no healthcare access issues, when you can use the growth as an excuse and reason to address the longstanding problems. While locals always — and for good reason — have their guard up against the malicious “poverty porn tourist” looking for stereotypes among the hills and hollows, there should be no hiding of the problems but an outward showing of pride that no one knows the issues as well as we do, and we are determined to do something about it.
Folks aren’t going to come to West Virginia because it is perfect. They are coming because it is unique, because its natural beauty also has a story of human struggle and resilience to match. The history of the mistreatment of West Virginians has already gone on far longer than it should have without our government officials inflicting it upon ourselves over holiday weekend optics. Take on the hard problems and solve them, starting with being honest about them.
Success stories like the Regatta and the New River Gorge becoming a national park need to be the start of meaningful, lasting change, not repeating the mistakes of the past and further abusing those who can’t keep up instead of finding ways to lift them up. But it has been made plainly, painfully clear once again that the government and the people in charge of it, left to their own devices, can not be trusted to do so.
There have been enough hard times to prove our character, something West Virginians are endlessly and rightfully proud of. Let us make sure we turn that into integrity in success to make our tomorrow something we are just as proud of.
Columnist Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.