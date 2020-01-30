I was surprised and disappointed to read that the Fayette County Commission has adopted a resolution that designates Fayette County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary....
This resolution, says the president of the county commission, will…”likely mirror the one recently adopted in Putnam County.” This, …”hot new resolution that does absolutely nothing,” (Gazette-Mail, January 15), definitely gets Fayette County some publicity, but is this the sort of impression that we want to send forth about our beautiful county?
As I quickly scanned the newspaper article, and saw the word “sanctuary,” I was encouraged. This word describes the West Virginia that I have called home for most of my years: A mountaintop respite, a wild and wonderful river, a wooded place of refuge.
But, then I read on. I learned that a Second Amendment Sanctuary is a resolution that “…simply means no one can infringe upon a residents' (sic) constitutional right to bear arms, something no person, organization or government can do, because it is unconstitutional" (Gazette-Mail, January 15).
So, why adopt a resolution that has no legal effect? Fayette County can take pride in many things; we are the Gateway to the Gorge, a world-class whitewater destination; we offer thrilling rock climbing, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, kayaking, zip lining not to mention our pride and joy: Bridge Day.
If this resolution is mostly symbolic…is this the symbol we want for Fayette County?
Why do we need this resolution? What reason could there be?
Debra Ferri
Fayetteville
