The Federal Reserve Bank regulation system was established in 1913 to curb wild financial swings and promote trust in our banks. It has generally served its intended purpose, but much has changed since 1913. There was a severe economic depression in the 1930s that lasted nearly a decade. The depression was followed closely by World War Two.
During the war, the United States shut down production of automobiles and other big ticket items and concentrated on producing war materiel. After that long stretch of deprivation and frugality ended, Americans exercised their long delayed desires and needs, buying houses, furnishings, and automobiles.
Throughout history, sailors who had been at sea for a long time, established a reputation for making up for that lost social life very quickly when they got shore leave. Our social life was restricted by the Covid event. When the threat of Covid subsided, we wasted no time making up for lost time.
The Federal Reserve Bank saw inflation of the currency and responded by raising interest rates. But high interest rates mainly restrict purchases and investments that require mortgages or financing. With those options closed to many people, the money surged into entertainment, travel, and purchases of restaurant meals, groceries, and merchandise. Merchants raised prices to capture the supply of money. There are no restrictions on price increases. Every year, fewer large corporations control more of the supply chain. Competition that might restrain prices is limited.
The traditional Federal Reserve Bank policy doesn’t solve the current inflation problem.If the Federal Reserve Bank wants to control inflation, they need to develop a new way to accomplish that goal.
Jack Stevenson, who served in Vietnam, retired from military service, worked as employee of the former Radio Corporation of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.