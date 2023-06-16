On June 8, as reported by The Fayette Tribune, the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home. From the initial 911 call about the lightning strike and smoke to the first unit arriving was seven minutes. Twelve minutes after the first unit arrived the fire was out, and three other departments had responded and staged out to assist. Everything worked exactly as it should. From citizens calling in, to the first responders’ quick arrival, rapid extinguishing of fire, and the automatic mutual aid that brought plenty of backup, you could not ask for much better in a structure fire call.
That doesn’t happen by accident.
Firefighters and first responders have always been esteemed in the communities they serve, especially in the post-9/11 era, as they should be. It takes much training, instruction, preparation, and leadership to funnel personal courage and the specialized equipment needed to respond to emergencies. Unlike New York City with its 10K-plus strong firefighting department, 65 percent of firefighters in America are volunteers of some type.
In West Virginia, 90 percent of all firefighters are volunteers.
While the latest legislative session once again debated ways to help departments that are stretched for funding, always need more of this equipment or that training, and are always shorthanded when it comes to volunteers, most departments do what they’ve always done; get by as best they can. Folks take it for granted that when you call 911 whatever help you need will be there forthwith. The fact that help comes in a timely manner means folks prepared and ensured it would be so. The caller doesn’t know or care about budget issues, staffing problems, equipment limitations, or what the response time should be. The caller just knows they need help right now.
Consider the modern man-made miracle that occurs for an act of God like a lightning strike to be responded to and dealt with within minutes. There are folks in the community with living memories of times before reliable phones in every home, or water supplies to fight fires, or rapid response from a trained, ready, and hustling fire department. The original Fayetteville Fire Department of 1925 would no doubt marvel at the equipment, technology, and techniques their counterparts nearly a century later would have to battle one of the great destructors of property throughout history.
The one thing that has not changed from that first group of volunteers 98 years ago to the crews that responded to the funeral home on June 8, 2023, happens to be the most important thing: willing citizens taking the extra effort, time, and sacrifices to keep the rest of the community safe. Budgets can always be creatively stretched a little more, equipment can be utilized/acquired or kept in service just a little longer, and someone somewhere can always be cajoled into helping out a little here or there. But without the heart of a volunteer, none of it works.
When a headline in the paper or story on social media shows firefighters and first responders at work in our community two things should be the response. First, a word of thanks, along with a thought and prayer for their safety as they go about their vital tasks. But second, a recognition that for help to come when you need it most, planning, funding and support are required.
Things like fire department budgets and manning in government meetings isn’t the sort of thing that trends on the news. The legislature discussing how to help the 330-odd fire companies in West Virginia doesn’t get the same attention as some of the hot button culture issues or vote moving political debates. The fire departments themselves can only have so many pancake breakfasts and boot drives, and can only write so many grants.
An active, engaged citizenry should pay attention to such things when they come up in local government, and should make sure to participate, advocate, and then hold accountable both that local government and the fire departments themselves to make sure all is ready when the crisis does come.
Unlike most of our debates involving politics, supporting our first responders at the local level really is a life-or-death issue for you, your family, and your community. We should treat it as such in our actions all the time, not just our words of praise when the fires are out.
Tribune columnist Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
