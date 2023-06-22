As summer kicks into gear, Active Southern West Virginia forges ahead with its mission of helping create a healthier West Virginia.
"Summertime is a great time to explore new activities," Melanie Seiler, Active SWV executive director, said earlier this month. "New volunteer community captains are offering new programs, in addition to volunteers who have been programming for years.
"Youth rock climbing, water aerobics, stand up paddle boarding and pickle ball have been added for June and July."
Seiler said updates have been made to the organization's website calendar, which is the home base of all activity schedules. She urges individuals to look up activeswv.com/calendar and use the search bar to search for a specific activity type or county.
ASWV is continuing to grow its Kids Run Club, Seiler noted. "We are excited to expand our Kids Run Club program in partnership with WVU Extension Energy Express to embed physical activity into 50 locations this summer. This program helps youth build confidence in being active daily. Youth should get 60 minutes of physical activity daily to reach the physical activity guidelines for Americans."
The spring Kids Run Club season wrapped up with a total of 22 schools participating, according to Active SWV officials.
Across the participating schools, there were 924 participants and more than 40 volunteers. Seven schools were new to the program this season.
Along another front, for anyone at risk for diabetes or diagnosed with pre-diabetes, Active SWV will host a CDC diabetes prevention program starting in August. A free lifestyle coaching course, it will be for a full year. The course will be offered via Zoom or calling in by phone.
"This makes it accessible for anyone in the state who needs to prevent the onset of diabetes," said Seiler.
If they haven't already, individuals wanting to keep track of the events this summer and beyond can join Active SWV's monthly email newsletter for updates, find them on Facebook as Active Southern West Virginia, or view up-to-date content at the website, ActiveSWV.org.
Active SWV partnered with Adventures on the Gorge to offer a children's climbing program on June 13. Free youth rock climbing was available for area youth.
The organization is also in the planning stages for several events either later this summer or in the fall.
Active SWV will host the Swing Fore! Southern WV golf tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Bridge Haven in Fayetteville. Teams of four can register. Early bird pricing ends July 14.
Email kate@activeswv.com to secure a hole sponsorship.
Cost to play will be $100 per individual or $380 for a team (early bird pricing). Hole sponsorship is $250.
All funds raised through the tournament will help Active SWV continue to provide quality free physical activity programming throughout southern West Virginia.
Come out for a fun day of golf, special event prizes, a buy-in putting contest and more — accompanied by a delicious lunch!
Tournament format will be a four-person scramble (best ball). Registration includes lunch and a goodie bag with assorted aids including a mulligan and red tee per player.
Tee time is 12:30 p.m.
To visit the golf fundraiser webpage, visit https://activeswv.org/GolfFundraiser.
As the calendar moves deeper into 2023, don’t miss your once-a-year opportunity to run across the New River Gorge Bridge on Oct. 21. Active SWV’s Bridge Day 5K course starts on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge and gives runners the chance to take in the vast views from the bridge while running south towards the Court Street finish line in the town of Fayetteville.
Sign-ups top out at 500 racers, so racers are encouraged to register early. After the race and a cool-down, they can stick around for all of the official Bridge Day festivities.
The 3.1-mile event is a run-only event. No walking is allowed due to restricted road closures with the Bridge Day event itself.
Details are available at https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/.
As part of the 5K event, the youth essay contest is back. Children under 18 years of age can win two free entries into the race by submitting a 250-word essay answering the following two questions and submitting three active photos: 1) What motivates you to be physically active?; and 2) Why do you want to participate in the Bridge Day 5K run? Read the full contest guidelines and submit essays at https://activeswv.org/2023/05/2023-bridge-day-5k-run-youth-essay-contest/
Active SWV is committed to providing a variety of free programs, increasing access to activity, and helping people achieve a healthier lifestyle via its various programs.
All donations made to the non-profit organization directly support the free programs. Volunteer, shop the apparel, donate, or explore ways to give to contribute to the effort.
To donate: go to https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5WW6MVPJE6962
According to the Active SWV website, the June community captain of the month is Alyssa Wegner, with the new Beckley running group.
The June participants of the month are the Cameron family, led by Beverly and John Cameron, from the Active SWV Ansted Walking in Harmony group at the Midland Trail Community Center.
To remain in touch with Active Southern West Virginia, visit https://activeswv.org/calendar/, or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ActiveSWV.
