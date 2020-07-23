Little has been predictable over the past months during the Covid-19 pandemic, but local outfitters already are looking forward to the reliable Gauley Season for some normalcy. “Right now, predictability is a precious commodity,” said Roger Wilson, chief executive officer of Adventures on the Gorge, the state’s largest outfitter and adventure resort. “Our guides and customers alike are finding comfort as they escape to the river.” Every fall, Gauley Season occurs when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers draws water down from Summersville Lake and releases the torrents into the Gauley River. On these days, the river features the some of the best whitewater in the world.