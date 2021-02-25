Head coaches of the four Fayette County middle school football teams this week released their 2020 All-Fayette County team.
Oak Hill had nine representatives on the squad, followed by Fayetteville with eight, Midland Trail with seven and Valley with four.
The 2020 honorees are listed below:
Offense
QB — Aiden Maichle, MT
RB — JD Mauritz, F
RB — James Green, OH
TE — Casey Chapman, V
WR — Cole Nelson, F
WR — Conlan Brooks, OH
OL — AJ Humphrey, F
OL — Roger Hanner, F
OL — Joseph Jordan, OH
OL — Kaiden Nuckols, MT
OL — David Stickler, OH
UTL — Thad Brown, F
UTL — Kaden Lephew, MT
UTL — Elijah Canada, MT
Defense
DL — Kordell Brown, MT
DL — Andrew Hagan, V
DL — Mike Spack, OH
DL — Dakota Redman, OH
LB — Alex Giannini, V
LB — Kaden Lephew, MT
LB — Joshua Gardner, OH
LB — Will McGraw, F
DB — Armonyi Hicks, OH
DB — Ian Harper, F
DB — Cole Brandstetter, F
UTL — David Stickler, OH
UTL — Juan Pecina, MT
UTL — Tyleigh Overton, V
