Head coaches of the four Fayette County middle school football teams this week released their 2020 All-Fayette County team.

Oak Hill had nine representatives on the squad, followed by Fayetteville with eight, Midland Trail with seven and Valley with four.

The 2020 honorees are listed below:

Offense

QB — Aiden Maichle, MT

RB — JD Mauritz, F

RB — James Green, OH

TE — Casey Chapman, V

WR — Cole Nelson, F

WR — Conlan Brooks, OH

OL — AJ Humphrey, F

OL — Roger Hanner, F

OL — Joseph Jordan, OH

OL — Kaiden Nuckols, MT

OL — David Stickler, OH

UTL — Thad Brown, F

UTL — Kaden Lephew, MT

UTL — Elijah Canada, MT

Defense

DL — Kordell Brown, MT

DL — Andrew Hagan, V

DL — Mike Spack, OH

DL — Dakota Redman, OH

LB — Alex Giannini, V

LB — Kaden Lephew, MT

LB — Joshua Gardner, OH

LB — Will McGraw, F

DB — Armonyi Hicks, OH

DB — Ian Harper, F

DB — Cole Brandstetter, F

UTL — David Stickler, OH

UTL — Juan Pecina, MT

UTL — Tyleigh Overton, V

