Baseballs

Due to the cancellation of tournament play because of scheduling issues, no champion emerged for Fayette County middle school baseball teams this spring.

The 2022 All-Fayette County baseball team as chosen by county coaches is listed below:

Valley

Brayden Arthur

Brayden Wheeler

Colton Thacker

Hunter Thacker

Fayetteville

Xaylen Johns

Levi Shrewsberry

Jamison Swafford

Landon Cordle

Midland Trail

Kurtis Koch

Aidan Foster

Brody Jones

Jake Ewing

Oak Hill

Carson Treadway

Hunter Elswick

Owen Grose

Saylem Blake

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you