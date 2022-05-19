Due to the cancellation of tournament play because of scheduling issues, no champion emerged for Fayette County middle school baseball teams this spring.
The 2022 All-Fayette County baseball team as chosen by county coaches is listed below:
Valley
Brayden Arthur
Brayden Wheeler
Colton Thacker
Hunter Thacker
Fayetteville
Xaylen Johns
Levi Shrewsberry
Jamison Swafford
Landon Cordle
Midland Trail
Kurtis Koch
Aidan Foster
Brody Jones
Jake Ewing
Oak Hill
Carson Treadway
Hunter Elswick
Owen Grose
Saylem Blake
