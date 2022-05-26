CHARLESTON — State track and field championships notebook:
• The Woodrow Wilson girls 4x200-meter relay unit of Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson provided one of the highlights of the day for local AAA squads Friday at the University of Charleston Stadium.
The Flying Eagles posted a time of 1 minute, 46.38 seconds to trail only Jefferson (1:43.88).
The eight points scored in that event left the Eagles with a final total of 24, which put them in eighth place in the team race. Morgantown scored 94 to take home the championship trophy.
In the boys division, University outlasted Jefferson, 93-88, for the crown.
• Riverside High had some solid individual finishes on Thursday and Friday.
Jacob Alderson nailed down a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles with a clocking of 15.64. His teammate, Braydin Ward, cleared 6-feet even to place fifth in the high jump as the Warriors scored 10 points.
The RHS girls scored five points, as Aliyah Smith was fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.84) and Mallory Crowder placed sixth in the shot put (32-8).
• The concluding day of the AAA meet began with a moment of silence for Oak Hill High assistant track and field coach Cathy Kachman, who passed away in April 2022.
“She was a coach that you asked her to do something, she did it,” said OHHS head coach Matthew Sydnor. “She didn’t complain, she didn’t moan, she’d say ‘Yes sir, Coach,’ and did it.
“She’s missed, very much.”
• Beckley had a couple near-misses Friday. The boys shuttle hurdles relay team finished just out of the money in seventh in 1:02.12, and Wooton was seventh in the 100 in 13.15.
• The start of the Class A competition Friday included a second-place showing from James Monroe’s Haiden Huffman in the boys long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 10 3/4 inches. The winner, Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison, set a new record with a leap of 22-6 1/2.
• Richwood’s Joshua Landreth also secured a runner-up effort. In the discus, he threw 142-11 to fall just short of winner Rowen Gerlach (144-5), of Wahama.
• In the girls high jump, James Monroe’s Lilly Jackson was fourth with a best of 5-0 to score four points for the Mavericks.
• Richwood’s Trey Stanley picked up two points for fifth place in the 3,200 (10:21.28).
• Region 3 had a pair of placers in the boys 400. Richwood’s Caleb Williams (52.80) and Pocahontas County’s Max Oganian (52.89) went 4-5.
• It was a one-shot deal to bring home the gold.
And Natalie Barr fully embraced the mission.
Running her only race of the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA Track and Field Championships at the University of Charleston Stadium Thursday, Nicholas County’s Barr repeated her 2021 win in the 800-meter run with a front-running clocking of 2 minutes, 22.37 seconds.
She pulled away from runner-up Destiny Berryman, of Liberty (H), over the final 200 meters, Barr said. Berryman was timed in 2:24.51, Barr’s state winning time a year ago.
“I followed behind for 1 1/2 laps,” Barr explained later in the evening Thursday. “Then I reached the last 200 and pulled away.
“I’m so excited, so thankful.”
She said her 2021 win was probably harder “because I really had to dig.”
Barr, a junior, qualified last week in the 400, but didn’t run the one-lapper at Laidley Field this week. She said she’s been struggling with some minor back issues and the decision was to focus on one race. “It was a smart decision,” she said.
Going in, the thinking was that she had to “run two laps best as I can.”
At the finish, she said, “I was thanking God, because I can’t do it without Him. He was my strength today.”
“She’s a great young lady,” said Nicholas County head coach Chris Winebrenner. “She works hard year-round.
“I’m blessed to coach her.”
Barr’s Nicholas County teammate, Adrienne Truman, finished in a three-way tie for second in the high jump on Wednesday with an effort of 4-10, and she was sixth in the long jump (15-9 1/2) Thursday for a point, giving the Grizzlies 17 for the event.
• In the Class AAA team races on the opening night of their competition Thursday, the University boys led with 40 points. Greenbrier East had four points via Zach Patton’s fourth-place showing in the long jump (21-1).
Morgantown led the girls team race with 20 points. Woodrow Wilson started strong with 16 points and stood in third.
The Flying Eagles got third-place finishes from Bella Staples in the shot put (34-1 1/2)) and Mya Wooton in the 400 (58.96 in her first time dipping below the 60-second barrier) and a fourth-place effort from Somalia Nelson (5-0) in the high jump.
• In the Class AA team championship race, the Winfield girls rolled to the win with 145 points. Nicholas County scored 17, Independence 12, Bluefield nine and Shady Spring three.
Winfield also won the boys title, although in much closer fashion, scoring 117 points to 111 for runner-up Point Pleasant. Sprint-heavy Bluefield was third with 60. Also scoring locally were Nicholas County (8), PikeView (2) and Shady Spring (1).
• Among the Class AA highlights, Independence senior Oliviah Green was strong in third with a school-record heave of 107-10 in the discus, bettering the old mark of 104-11.
• Shady Spring’s Lilian Hatfield got the day started for local Region 3 double-A athletes Thursday with a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 51.3 seconds. The winner was Winfield’s Nikki Walker in 49.38.
• The Bluefield boys captured the 4x200 relay in a bang-bang finish over Point Pleasant. The Beavers quartet of Carter King, Amir Hairston, Gaige Sisk and Jacorian Green registered a winning time of 1:30.47, compared to Point Pleasant’s 1:30.79 effort.
In the girls 4x200, Bluefield (1:56.14) placed sixth.
The BHS boys later came back and crossed first in the 4x100 (43.98). Quartet members were Sisk, Hairston, Green and Sencere Fields.
Green (22.49) and Hairston (23.22) went 1-3 in the open 200. Green defended his 2021 title. In the 100, Green (11.54) and Hairston (11.57) were 2-3, trailing Point Pleasant’s Preston Taylor (11.29).
• In the Class AA boys high jump, Isaiah Miner scored eight points for Nicholas County with a runner-up clearance of 6-0. North Marion’s Triston Glasscock won at 6-2.
• James Monroe’s Haiden Huffman won a state championship Saturday in the Class A portion of the meet.
Huffman captured the state title in the high jump with a top jump of 6-2. Runner-up Amos Peyton, of Webster County, also cleared 6-2, but Huffman won in a jump-off.
The evening before, Huffman was second place in the long jump. The 18 points he accumulated from those two field events allowed the Mavericks to tie Gilmer County for eighth place in the boys team competition. The Doddridge County boys won the team trophy with 88 points, while runner-up Ritchie County scored 80.
Locally in the boys team chase, Greenbrier West and Richwood tallied 14 points apiece. Pocahontas County scored two.
With 148 points, Williamstown grabbed the girls race with ease. Runner-up Doddridge finished with 88. James Monroe finished 10th place with 10 points. Richwood scored five and Greenbrier West two.
Besides Huffman, Saturday’s local placers were:
• Greenbrier West earned a runner-up finish in the boys shuttle hurdle relay. The quartet of Brandon Poticher, Ty Nickell, Kaiden Parker and Isaac Agee was clocked in 1:02.65, just behind winner Ritchie County’s 1:01.39.
• Matthew Thomas logged a third-place showing in the boys 800 with a time of 2:05.17.
• Two Region 3 girls athletes placed in the discus — Richwood’s Chloe Cox (96-6) was fourth and Greenbrier West’s Megan Poticher (95-10) was fifth.
• James Monroe’s Lilly Jackson earned her second field event placing of the week, placing third in the long jump (15-9). Richwood’s Baylee Jarrett (15-2 1/4 inch) was sixth in that event.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
