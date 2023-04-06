An event that has come to have a "holiday" feel included a bonus twist on Monday.
During the sixth West Virginia Gold Rush golden rainbow trout stocking Monday at Babcock State Park, state and local officials also dedicated a new trail along Old Sewell Road.
"We're dedicating today a 5 1-2-mile trail which is the Sewell Road Trail and will be open to only foot and bicycle traffic," said Babcock State Park Superintendent Mike Foster. "It pretty much allows folks to hike for recreational opportunities and also walking and biking access to the beautiful holes of water that are down here to trout fish. And it’s some of the most beautiful stretches of water in the state of West Virginia. Big, deep holes and lots of big boulders that provides for good fishing opportunities."
Foster explained that the trail begins at the Glade Creek Grist Mill and "goes down half a mile then it becomes gravel. It's been improved immensely because of all the hard work and dedication of the Department of Highways. They've done an awesome job. They've been great to work with.
"Of course, none of this wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for Gov. (Jim) Justice. It's a great idea that he came up with, and I look forward to entertaining folks on this trail for years to come. We've gotten a lot of hikers that are already going down there and they love the experience."
Justice and other federal and state officials visited Babcock Monday to bring back the Gold Rush and discuss the new trail. The 2023 West Virginia Gold Rush officially began for fishermen on Tuesday, March 28, and will feature 12 days of special golden rainbow trout stockings at 68 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks. The Gold Rush runs until April 8. During the special event, the WVDNR will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout, a fish recognized for its unmistakable, bright yellow color.
"There’s no trout stream anywhere that’s this quality," Justice said Monday of Glade Creek. "It’s so beautiful it’s off the charts. I’m so proud of everyone for what this event has blossomed into."
Chelsea Ruby, the cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism, said Gold Rush has turned into "such a major event."
"It's become somewhat of a West Virginia holiday, something folks look forward to year around," Ruby said. "It's a great opportunity to take the kids out and teach them how to fish and get out and enjoy spring. It's a great time to kick off spring, and it's a great time to enjoy Almost Heaven West Virginia."
"Like gold panned from a mountain stream in the old west, catching a golden rainbow trout is an experience you won’t forget," WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. "To be able to give anglers and their families — especially kids — a really good chance to catch one of these golden beauties is a reminder that the natural resources we have here in West Virginia are to be treasured and preserved for future generations to enjoy."
Of the trout stocking, Foster said, "This (the stocking) is great. I look forward to it. This is my first year here as superintendent of Babcock State Park, and I'm interested in any recreational opportunities that we can have for the public. This Gold Rush is definitely a good program. I think it's a great thing that the governor came up with to provide another recreational opportunity for the folks in the State of West Virginia.
"I'm glad some folks could come out here and catch some fish, and that the governor could come out and kick off this wonderful program once again."
"Gold Rush has brought a lot of positive attention and economic activity to West Virginia over the last six years that will be paying us dividends for years to come," West Virginia Commerce Secretary James Bailey said in a press release from the governor's office.
Jimmy Wriston, cabinet secretary for the W.Va. Department of Transportation and commissioner of the W.Va. Division of Highways, said, "It's just a great day to be here. The stocking program's fantastic."
• • •
Wriston said the Sewell Road Trail is "just another great example of the partnership with us, Tourism and Parks." He praised the efforts of "the group that actually built the trail, got in there and built bridges and everything, put the new grade in, put gravel in, fixing slips and slides down through there."
"It's just a great opportunity to partner with Tourism," Wriston added. "We do all the time. Every day we're talking to each other. Perfect example of government working together. The governor built a great team."
Continuing about his crew, Wriston said, "My guys, down here in all kind of inclement weather, they've done quality work. It is park quality work, and they delivered. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of these folks here, in the quality of work, the dedication and how much they care about the work they're doing for the people of West Virginia."
Wriston said the project took "the better part of a year" and required coordination with the National Park Service. "We look for opportunities to help each other. That's a tribute to the leadership Gov. Justice provides."
Federal aid money from the Transportation Alternatives Program allowed the DOH to issue a grant to Babcock. The DOH stepped in when there was difficulty locating a contractor, Wriston said. The work cost "under a million," he said.
Foster said the trail is now "very much more appealing, more stable, more wide open. And it's more suitable to biking than it was in the past."
The trail ends where the Babcock boundary meets up with the NRGNR boundary, he explained. "At that point, it becomes National Park Service land. There's no definitive trail beyond our point, but it eventually meanders down to the old town of Sewell, one of the old mining towns from years past.
"There are remnants of old coke ovens down there, as well as some old foundations. A lot of historical landmarks in that area."
According to Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Bluestone National Scenic River and Gauley River National Recreation Area, the trail does connect the state park with national park property. "Planning is still underway on NPS land for access to the sites," West said. "Trail users should be aware that, at this time, travel beyond the state area is in an undeveloped area with no trail passage.
"While hiking is allowed, bikes are not permitted in this area of federal property. There is currently no legal river access and hikers should use extreme caution around unstable historic structures and should not go near or cross the railroad lines."
"It's amazing to see the connection between the state park and the national park," Ruby said. "In West Virginia, we've got unbelievably beautiful parks and public lands, and any time we can connect these trail systems, it's a win.
"We're just excited about building these connections and providing additional hiking opportunities for West Virginians. It has been a great partnership with the Park Service."
Ruby, like West, reminded people to steer clear of the active CSX rail line when they get to NPS territory.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
