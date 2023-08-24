SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that registration is open for its Becoming An Outdoors Woman fall workshop at Canaan Valley Resort State Park on Sept. 22-24.
The program is designed to introduce women to various hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related activities, according to a WVDNR press release. Workshops provide a non-competitive atmosphere where participants can learn and explore outdoor activities with encouragement and support from instructors, staff and other participants. Spots fill up fast, so outdoor enthusiasts are invited to register online at WVdnr.gov/becoming-an-outdoor-woman.
“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming An Outdoors Woman. “Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need."
During the weekend, participants can choose from classes in hunter safety and shooting, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery and more. Staff from the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections also will be available if participants need help or have questions about an activity.
Each participant enrolled in a fishing course must purchase a fishing license and trout stamp and send a copy of their license with their registration and fees. Fishing licenses and hunting licenses may be purchased online at WVdnr.gov.
