Nicholas County's Natalie Barr and Richwood's Trey Stanley were the front-runners in the high school division of Tuesday's Oak Hill Invitational cross-country meet.
Barr led the girls race with a winning time of 22 minutes, 12.1 seconds, while Richwood's Baylee Jarrett (22:53.5) was runner-up, according to results supplied by tristateracer.com.
In the boys individual race, Stanley crossed the finish line first in 18:18.0, with Nicholas County's Alex Irvin (18:55.8) in second.
Paced by fourth-place finisher Abigail Londeree (23:14.9), the Greenbrier East girls scored 37 points to capture the team crown.
In the boys team competition, the Irvin-led Nicholas County Grizzlies logged a low team total of 26 points, followed by host Oak Hill (70) in the second spot.
Braxton County's Addison Lloyd (13:06.9) and Pineville's Lucas Kennedy (13:10.5) won the girls and boys individual titles, respectively.
Braxton County scored 32 points to claim the girls team trophy, and Pineville tallied 39 to win the boys race.
Tuesday finishers for the Oak Hill teams were as follows:
• Oak Hill High girls — Jordyn Floyd, 19th, 26:38.0; Tianna Duncan, 21st, 26:49.8; and Nancy Cline, 29th, 30:47.6
• Oak Hill High boys — Austin Bias, 4th, 19:37.1; Chase Crosier, 9th, 21:57.6; Marc King, 16th, 23:04.8; Caleb Carver, 21st, 23:28.3; Ethan Walker, 32nd, 25:42.0; and John Cole, 38th, 27:03.8
• Oak Hill Middle girls — Leila Smith, 27th, 16:50.4; Elisabeth Dale, 29th, 17:30.4; Emma Willard, 31st, 17:37.7; Callie Wygal, 62nd, 21:16.6; and Tessa Dequasie, 64th, 21:22.6
• Oak Hill Middle boys — Jacob Schwarz, 9th, 14:07.8; Peyton Tolley, 25th, 15:41.5; and Samuel Cole, 69th, 25:30.2
Following are results provided by TSRTiming.com (for complete results, see tristateracer.com):
High school girls team scores
1. Greenbrier East 37, 2. Richwood 52, 3. Nicholas County 55, 4. Wyoming East 74
High school girls top 25 finishers
1. Natalie Barr (NC) 22:12.1, 2. Baylee Jarrett (R) 22:53.5, 3. Bethany Payne (BC) 22:58.7, 4. Abigail Londeree (GE) 23:14.9, 5. Haley Johnson (NC) 23:36.6, 6. Heidi Payne (BC) 24:00.3, 7. Carlee Dillard (R) 24:11.7, 8. Emma Toler (GE) 24:28.4, 9. Colleen Lookabill (WE) 24:38.3, 10. Nicole Bramble (BC) 24:42.7, 11. Hayley Collins (P) 24:56.7, 12. Sarah Turner (SC) 25:24.7, 13. Abby Dixon (GE), 25:29.4, 14. Micah Fisher (GE) 25:43.8, 15. Kelsey Davis (R) 25:49.3, 16. Emma Kesterson (GE) 26:13.5, 17. Sara Harris (WE) 26:16.2, 18. Jaycee Pritchett (P) 26:26.9, 19. Jordyn Floyd (OH) 26:38.0, 20. Kathleen Walkup (NC) 26:47.1, 21. Tianna Duncan (OH) 26:49.8, 22. Luella Mansheim (GE) 27:19.0, 23. Lindsay Tetrick (BC) 27:53.2, 24. Sydney Farrish (SC) 28:23.0, 25. Catherine Jarosz (NC) 29:54.8
High school boys team scores
1. Nicholas County 26, 2. Oak Hill 70, 3. Greenbrier East 92, 4. Braxton County 101, 5. Wyoming East 101, 6. Princeton 121
High school boys top 25 finishers
1. Trey Stanley (R) 18:18.0, 2. Alex Irvin (NC) 18:55.8, 3. Jacob Ellison (WE) 19:21.7, 4. Austin Bias (OH) 19:37.1, 5. Johnny Walkup (NC) 20:27.6, 6. Wesley Holcomb (NC) 20:50.0, 7. Zachary Neal (P) 20:55.8, 8. Jordan Donaldson (NC) 20:58.4, 9. Chase Crosier (OH) 21:57.6, 10. Noah Miner (NC) 21:57.9, 11. Aiden Beebe (GE) 22:06.2, 12. Russell Bramble (BC) 22:07.3, 13. Anthony Godwin (BC) 22:11.9, 14. Jared Fugate (W) 22:38.9, 15. Isaiah Miner (NC) 23:00.0, 16. Marc King (OH) 23:04.8, 17. Devin Bush (BC) 23:06.5, 18. David Anderson (GE) 23:10.8, 19. Tristan Spencer (B) 23:21.3, 20. Elijah Cameron (WE) 23:26.5, 21. Caleb Carver (OH) 23:28.3, 22. Hunter Wargo (R) 23:44.8, 23. Wiley Crowder (NC) 23:44.8, 24. Jordan Novotnik (GE) 24:01.5, 25. Zion Detko (GE) 24:02.8
Middle school girls team scores
1. Braxton County 32, 2. Greenbrier East 37, 3. John Adams 69, 4. Summersville 108, 5. Hamlin 135, 6. Oak Hill 160
Middle school girls top 10 finishers
1. Addison Lloyd (BC) 13:06.9, 2. Bailey Pritt (BC) 13:14.8, 3. Devin Haynes (EG) 13:23.1, 4. Ellie Pray (JA) 13:44.7, 5. Elizabeth Blanchard (JA) 13:46.6, 6. Josie Hanna (EG) 14:06.1, 7. Noelle McClintic (EG) 14:26.1, 8. Mackinzey Budner (BC) 14:29.3, 9. Leah Payne (BC) 14:35.6, 10. Annie Whited (EG) 15:07.7
Middle school boys team scores
1. Pineville 39, 2. John Adams 46, 3. Summersville 60, 4. Summers County 110, 5. Eastern Greenbrier 125, 6. Trap Hill 135
Middle school boys top 10 finishers
1. Lucas Kennedy (P) 13:10.5, 2. Braxton Morgan (P) 13:16.0, 3. Brayden Hoosier (P) 13:17.1, 4. Jaxson Walker (P) 13:17.7, 5. Vance Lindley (SFDS) 13:26.0, 6. Dakota Pettry (SC) 13:49.4, 7. Grady Adkins (H) 14:03.3, 8. Isaac Minor (S) 14:07.6, 9. Jacob Schwarz (OH) 14:07.8, 10. Thomas Rawlings (JA) 14:19.0
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.