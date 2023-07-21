ANSTED — The legacy of a man who poured his heart and soul into basketball in the Ansted/Hico area — and beyond — was recalled this week as a three-day youth basketball camp unfolded.
The second annual Sid Crist-Midland Trail Basketball Camp was held through Tuesday at the Midland Trail Community Center. It was a collaboration between Crist, a former local player now in his fifth year as an assistant coach for the University of Pikeville men's basketball program, and the John A. Flournoy Youth Basketball League, named after former Midland Trail and Princeton head boys basketball coach John A. Flournoy Jr., who passed away unexpectedly in 2007 at the age of 51.
Going back to Flournoy's days, the camp served as an avenue for local youngsters such as Sidney Crist to learn the fundamentals of a game they loved.
Last summer, Tom Ewing (then community center and youth league president) asked Crist to get involved in the camp on behalf of the Flournoy league, Crist said.
"We raised some good money last year," Crist said. Proceeds are split between the youth basketball league and the Midland Trail Community Center, which is the former home of Ansted Middle School.
Some game action was involved in this year's camp, but the key object was stressing fundamentals, Crist explained. "The goal is when they leave and we're done with this, everything that we do they can go home and do on their own. It's less about them necessarily getting better today and more so teaching them what they can do to get better (down the line)."
Girls and boys in grades K-8 were eligible to participate.
The environment in which they pursue their sports of choice has definitely changed in recent years, Crist said during a break in the camp Monday. "It's certainly different now than when it was even 10 years ago, because there's so many things they can do." He said that, when he was in third grade, he knew the Flournoy camp was coming and it was something he "looked forward to doing."
"Now, kids play travel baseball," he said. "They play travel basketball. They've got PlayStation; they've got Xbox. They've got all these other things at their fingertips they can do all day long. And I think that certainly has changed the progression of their abilities."
The 2022 event attracted 38 campers, while that number rose to about 55 this summer. "I think in this area, especially here, there's a longing for this kind of stuff. People want their kids in this. I know there's a good history in football here, but this is a basketball place. People want to be good at it, I think, here. So that in itself makes it enough for me to do this."
In an earlier letter seeking donations, Crist told people what the camp meant to him. "This is special to me because I'm getting to do a camp in John's name. Jack (Flournoy, John's son) and I were best of friends growing up, and I still see him regularly to this day; we still keep in touch with each other.
"And I get to do the camp in the gym where I scored the first points in a real basketball game I ever played in (as a sixth-grader at Ansted Middle). So that gives it a little more meaning to me to be able to do it here and to raise some money in Coach Flournoy's name."
Crist's younger brother, Sam, was among the camp counselors this week, along with local coaches and players. The younger Crist is now a member of the Wheeling University basketball team.
