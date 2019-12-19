Below are upcoming basketball games in the local area (as taken from available schedules on www.wvssac.org):
High school
• Thursday, Dec. 19 — Greenbrier West girls at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.; Midland Trail boys at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.; Oak Hill girls at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 21 — Meadow Bridge boys in IOGA Tournament, TBA
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Summers County boys at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.; Midland Trail girls at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.; Greenbrier West girls at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 27 — Bluefield boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 — Meadow Bridge (girls) Holiday Classic, TBA
• Monday, Dec. 30 — Princeton boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Middle school
• Thursday, Dec. 19 — Beckley-Stratton at Oak Hill, boys 6 p.m. and girls 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Fayetteville, girls 6 p.m. and boys 7:30 p.m.
• • •
In a pair of middle school basketball outings late last week:
Valley 33
Meadow Bridge 27
Destiny Scott tallied 11 points last Thursday as the Valley PK-8 girls defeated host Meadow Bridge.
Alexis Dozier contributed nine points, Emily Myers netted eight, Madison Young scored three, and Samantha Edwards tallied two.
"The girls fought hard to the end," said head coach John Frisby. "They dug deep when they had to and pulled it out.
"(I'm) proud of them."
Valley will play at Fayetteville on Dec. 19.
Valley 40
Meadow Bridge 14
On Dec. 12, Valley got a game-high 18 points from Auston Preast to dispatch host Meadow Bridge 40-14.
Other Valley scorers were: Donnie Welch, 2; Sean Sizemore, 5; Christian Watson, 4; Titan Arthur, 3; and David Spaulding, 8.
Jaden Gladwell led the Wildcats with six points. Others in the scoring column were: Cordell McClung, 2; Brycen Sawyers, 2; and Blake Bennett, 4.
Valley 40, Meadow Bridge 14
V: 15 7 11 7 — 40
MB: 0 7 7 0 — 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.