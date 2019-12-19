Hoops

Local high school and middle school basketball teams (Midland Trail Middle is shown in recent action) are winding down play before the Christmas break.

 Steve Keenan/The Fayette Tribune

Below are upcoming basketball games in the local area (as taken from available schedules on www.wvssac.org):

High school

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Greenbrier West girls at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.; Midland Trail boys at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.; Oak Hill girls at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 21 — Meadow Bridge boys in IOGA Tournament, TBA

Friday, Dec. 20 — Summers County boys at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.; Midland Trail girls at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.; Greenbrier West girls at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 — Bluefield boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 — Meadow Bridge (girls) Holiday Classic, TBA

Monday, Dec. 30 — Princeton boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Middle school

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Beckley-Stratton at Oak Hill, boys 6 p.m. and girls 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Fayetteville, girls 6 p.m. and boys 7:30 p.m.

• • •

In a pair of middle school basketball outings late last week:

Valley 33

Meadow Bridge 27

Destiny Scott tallied 11 points last Thursday as the Valley PK-8 girls defeated host Meadow Bridge.

Alexis Dozier contributed nine points, Emily Myers netted eight, Madison Young scored three, and Samantha Edwards tallied two.

"The girls fought hard to the end," said head coach John Frisby. "They dug deep when they had to and pulled it out.

"(I'm) proud of them."

Valley will play at Fayetteville on Dec. 19.

Valley 40

Meadow Bridge 14

On Dec. 12, Valley got a game-high 18 points from Auston Preast to dispatch host Meadow Bridge 40-14.

Other Valley scorers were: Donnie Welch, 2; Sean Sizemore, 5; Christian Watson, 4; Titan Arthur, 3; and David Spaulding, 8.

Jaden Gladwell led the Wildcats with six points. Others in the scoring column were: Cordell McClung, 2; Brycen Sawyers, 2; and Blake Bennett, 4. 

Valley 40, Meadow Bridge 14

V:   15      7      11      7 — 40

MB:  0      7        7       0 — 14

