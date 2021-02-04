Midland Trail High School senior Emily Dickerson signed off on Wednesday, Jan. 27 on her intentions to attend WVU Tech and play for the Golden Bear women's basketball team. Dickerson, seated second from left, was joined by her father, Michael, her mother, Donna, and her sister, Ava, all seated, during the signing ceremony at the Hico school. Looking on Wednesday were MTHS principal Richard Petitt, standing left, athletic director Milburn Pack and head girls basketball coach John Mark Kincaid. Dickerson, who plans to major in criminal justice in Beckley, says she needs to concentrate on improving her ball-handling skills to be successful at the collegiate level. "And you can always get better at shooting," she said. Standing just 12 points shy of the 1,000-point career scoring plateau, Dickerson and her Patriot teammates are scheduled to open their delayed regular season on March 3 at home against Greenbrier West.
