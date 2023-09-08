If Friday's Princeton game has been one Davon Marion starred on his calendar when he moved over from the Princeton sidelines to the Oak Hill sidelines, he held that close to the vest on Tuesday.
Fresh off a thrilling 27-26 home triumph over defending Class AA state champion Independence last week, the first-year Red Devil boss and his 2-0 squad face a litmus test matchup with fellow Class AAA foe Princeton Senior Friday in Princeton.
The Independence victory marked the second straight comeback win for the Red Devils to start 2023. Marion said he appreciates "just the resiliency of our football team and seeing that their belief is growing and getting stronger every week."
"They're really starting to believe that we can do about anything, and that's what I've been preaching since I got here is believe in yourself, believe in this program and coaching staff, and believe that you can compete with everybody," Marion added. "Being down two scores two weeks in a row and coming back and finding a way to win has been huge for us. It's all on the kids. I give the kids credit because, at the end of the day, they're the ones that's out there.
"Of course, we never plan on being down like that, but when it happens, just to see their fight and their hunger to stay after it, that's big to me."
Having served as Princeton's defensive coordinator during a six-year stint, Marion knows full well what the Tigers are capable of when they take the field Friday.
"We got their tapes on Saturday evening and we've been watching them as a coaching staff. ... As coaches, we feel like we're going to have a solid game plan come Friday and give them a bunch of different looks," he said Tuesday. "They're an explosive team. I said that when I was down there last year that this Princeton team could be better than last year's team, and I think they're really showing that right now. But we believe that we can compete with anybody, and we'll live with the results.
"As long as we show up, play with heart, play hard all four quarters and give ourselves a chance, that's all I can ask for."
"I want this one, but like I tell the kids 'each week is the bigger game,'" he concluded. "It's one week at a time, and they're just the next opponent. I respect their coaching staff, and their players down there are dynamic, so you've got to respect them.
"I'd love to win this one, but it's not the end-all, be-all to our season. I know that, but I think our kids are eager to prove something. They lost in three overtimes last year. I'm pretty sure the kids want this one pretty bad."
About Princeton, senior quarterback Malachi Lewis said, "This is going to be our toughest game on the schedule, so we really gotta lock into it and be ready for it."
"We've been really hype about it (the early season success)," Lewis added. "We need to settle down, you know what I'm saying? It's not over; we've still got eight more games to play."
Fellow senior Adam Long, who guides the OHHS linebacking corps, says it's an exciting time to be a Red Devil.
"Executing and proving (has been the key)," Long said. "That was the big thing. Last week, we were the team named most improved on MetroNews. Now, on Coalfield Conference we're the team of the week.
"So, I think the rest of the year (Oak Hill) is going to be the team to prove. That's the main part of it, is just proving."
A year ago, Princeton invaded John P. Duda Stadium and escaped with a 20-17 triple-overtime win.
"Underestimation was the main thing," Long said of the 2022 Tigers, who got a 1-yard game-winning touchdown run from Brodee Rice on fourth-and-goal in the third extra period to earn the win.
"Again, that's just having to prove it; we've always been that way, the team to prove," said Long. "They came out here just underestimating us, and we came out and proved it to them (that the Devils were a credible opponent) and took them to triple-overtime."
"They're still thinking the same way," Long added. "A couple of guys from Princeton came out and said it's going to be a blowout, so they're already underestimating us. That gives us the upper hand already, so I'm excited."
Lewis said teammates in the trenches have boosted the team so far. "I think our O-line has been a big part of what we've done the last two games in playing really good," he said. "And our defense has stepped up a lot. That's helping our offense."
Friday's main thrust will be to "shut 5 (Dom Collins) and 3 (Marquel Lowe) down; that's it," Lewis stressed.
The keys to the success so far, Long said, have been "executing position by position, and film and game plan."
• • •
A big intra-county matchup looms Friday at Hico.
In a battle of 2-0 Class A squads, the Midland Trail Patriots will host the Meadow Bridge Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
"It's always a good game," said Midland Trail head coach Jeremy Moore. "They have a tough, physical team, and they're going to run the ball.
"We just have to match their physicality."
His team will have to "run, hit and tackle for four quarters," Moore said.
"It's a rivalry game and we're both 2-0," said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. "The atmosphere will be right."
Of the Patriots, he said, "They're going to throw the ball around a little bit, and their running game is solid."
He said the key for his Wildcats is to control the pace of the game and keep the Trail offense off the field.
