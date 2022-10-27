High school roundup:
Bluefield 34
Oak Hill 14
Bluefield collected two touchdowns via special teams en route to earning a 34-14 win over visiting Oak Hill on Oct. 21 at Mitchell Stadium.
Oak Hill struck first with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter. Capitalizing on a short field gratis Bluefield losing a fumble on its first possession of the game, the Red Devils went on a quick march capped by Alex Colaiseno’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Vargo-Thomas. After Vargo-Thomas’ point-after-touchdown kick, Oak Hill led 7-0.
Bluefield responded with an efficient answering drive spanning two minutes. It was assisted by Gerrard Wade’s 67-kickoff return and ultimately capped by Caleb Fuller’s 3-yard scoring run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Beavers trailing 7-6.
Braden Fong turned momentum Bluefield’s way with a huge special teams play, blocking a Vargo-Thomas punt then scooping it up and running 16 yards into the end zone. Bluefield went into the second quarter leading 12-7.
The Beavers failed to capitalize on two prime scoring opportunities in the second quarter.
Bluefield got two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter off big special teams and defensive plays.
The Beavers began the half with Kisean Smith’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown ignited by a key open field block from Gerrard Wade. The next score followed an interception and 65-yard return by Jeff Wade, after which Fuller punched it in for the 26-7 advantage.
Wade added a score of his own on a 3-yard touchdown plunge to begin the fourth quarter.
In an important matchup, Class AAA No. 16 Oak Hill (5-4) will host rival and No. 15 Woodrow Wilson (5-3) Friday at 7 p.m. It will be Oak Hill's final regular season game of 2022.
Montcalm 12
Meadow Bridge 6
The visiting Generals remained unbeaten Friday by turning back the Wildcats 12-6 in overtime.
Kaiden Sims carried 18 times for 91 yards and scored the lone touchdown on a 48-yard burst for Meadow Bridge.
Quarterback Seaton Mullins was 2-of-6 for 65 yards, with Conner Mullins hauling in both receptions.
Conner Mullins had two tackles and 11 assists for the MB defense. Jacob Harkins was in on 11 stops, Braydon Thomas was in on nine, Sims and Trip Roles were in on eight each, Blake Bennett was in on seven, and Seaton Mullins and Brycen Sawyers had six each.
Thomas had a fumble recovery, and Tryton Hayes intercepted a pass.
Meadow Bridge (2-6) travels to Sherman on Oct. 28.
