Home-standing Bluefield defeated Oak Hill, 35-9, last Friday at Mitchell Stadium.
Carson Deeb connected with Brandon Wiley for three touchdown passes to lead the Beavers past Oak Hill.
Wiley caught four passes on the night and three of them went for scores in the first half. He finished with 187 yards receiving, including a 46-yard reception for the first Bluefield touchdown.
Oak Hill opened scoring in the first 15 seconds when the kickoff was returned 77 yards by Leonard Farrow down to the 3. After that, Te-amo Shelton scored for the Red Devils on the first snap.
Wiley then scored his first touchdown, followed by a 21-yard touchdown reception with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Wiley scored from 80 yards out as Deeb had to scramble on a third down. Wiley was left open for a simple reception and then the senior used his agility and speed to find the end zone.
Deeb also connected with Juwaun Green for a 39-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put the Beavers up 28-9.
Outside of the opening drive, the Red Devils could not find the end zone the rest of the night, turning the ball over on downs three times including coming up a yard short on fourth-and-goal.
The Red Devils scored on a 22-yard field goal from Ethan Vargo-Thomas in the second quarter after Braxton Hall intercepted a pass and returned it to the Beavers' 14-yard line.
Oak Hill is slated to host Woodrow Wilson Friday at 7 p.m.
OH: 6 3 0 0 — 9
B: 14 7 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
OH — Te-amo Shelton 3-yard run (kick blocked) 11:45
B — Brandon Wiley 46-yard pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 10:23
B — Wiley 21-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 2:22
Second Quarter
B — Wiley 80-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 10:43
OH — Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22-yard field goal 3:17
Fourth Quarter
B — Juwaun Green 39-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 9:20
B — Jaeon Flack 3-yard run (Wills kick) 4:29
Individual Statistics
Rushing: OH: Te-amo Shelton 18-74, Leonard Farrow 8-67, Logan Lawhorn 10-44, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7-19, Braxton Hall 4-17, Omar Lewis 6-8, Braylan Thomas 1-6. B: Jaeon Flack 18-83, Jacob Martin 4-34, Brandon Wiley 1-(-2), Shawn Mitchell 1-(-6), Carson Deeb 6-(-16)
Passing: OH: Braxton Hall 3-5-0 td-2-2 int; B: Carson Deeb 9-14-4 td-287-1 int.
Receiving: OH: Leonard Farrow 2-1, Logan Lawhorn 1-1.
