Bo Persinger will make it a family affair at West Virginia Wesleyan later this year.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Midland Trail High senior inked a letter of intent to enroll at Wesleyan and play baseball for the Bobcats.
"I'm very excited," he said. "It's always been a huge dream of mine. Dad played at Salem, and (older brother) Cy's at Wesleyan right now pitching, so just to be able to be not be a black sheep and do what I want to do."
"This summer with the (Appalachian) Aces was when I really got the traction with college coaches," he said in describing what put him on the path to college ball. "(The Aces) run the fall ball schedule, so we played against teams like State, Salem."
Coaches seeing him pitch well against that level of competition helped attract more recruiters coming his way, Persinger said.
While Persinger expects to be utilized on the mound, he says his game offers other possibilities. "I think they're looking at me as a pitcher, but I think I'm pretty strong as a hitter and catcher."
Some day in practice at the next level, he said, he may wind up catching bullpen for one of his pitching mates and show his abilities there.
Persinger said his high school career was hindered somewhat because of an Achilles injury last spring and the Covid season his freshman year. "I feel like I haven't had a lot (of overall playing opportunities) and have had some taken away," he said, "so I'm hoping (for a full season this spring)."
On Wesleyan, he said, "I've been up there some (and watched a scrimmage with WVU Tech), I've talked to the coaches, and I've been around some of the guys. So I already have some friends up there, and I'm pretty excited to get up there."
He expects to major in business in Buckhannon. "I'm in the trade school at Oak Hill right now (doing HVAC-R and heating and cooling), so I'm hoping that I can work a little bit out of college and then open my own business one day."
Persinger says that, to improve athletically, he has "for sure" to work more in the weight room. "That's always one thing I haven't been too serious about." However, he says his brother's dedication in that respect has allowed him to improve as a pitcher, so the younger Persinger says he needs to embrace that, too. "With that and my weighted ball program, there's no reason (he can't up his velocity)."
Cy Persinger, who was a standout baseball and football player for the Patriots, has been a big role model for him, Bo says. "His first B ever was when he got to Wesleyan, so I always had to follow up on that." When asked if he's had B's, Bo replied, "Oh, yeah." But, he is still a good student, he stressed.
Cy "has the biggest work ethic ever," Bo said, "so him pushing me when he's at home is probably when I get my best workouts."
The younger Persinger is excited for the challenge in front of him. "I don't know what to expect, because college is definitely a lot more different than high school," he said. "I think that I'll love it regardless of how different it is."
Midland Trail head baseball coach John Mark Kincaid described Bo Persinger as a "bulldog." "He's a competitor, kind of like a bulldog," Kincaid said. "It's a shame he was hurt last year, because I really thought we had a shot.
"This year, I hope he stays healthy."
Labeling Persinger "a classic student-athlete," Kincaid said, "He's got a nice bat, too" that could possibly eventually lead to a designated hitter role.
