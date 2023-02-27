Below is a look at some of the upcoming high school boys section tournament matchups:
• Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2
At Fairlea at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the No. 4 Oak Hill Red Devils (12-10) will face No. 1 Greenbrier East (11-10).
In the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Woodrow Wilson (9-13) will be at No. 2 Princeton (14-5).
The championship will be at the highest remaining seed on March 3.
"We split with them," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said of Greenbrier East. "We beat them here (53-51 on Jan. 17), and they beat us down there (68-49 on Feb. 7).
"They're good, they're a good team. They've been playing hard, so we know it's going to be a challenge."
Assessing the Spartans further, Jackson said, "Their guards are really good; they spread the floor really well. Really, all five guys who are usually on the floor for them can handle the ball pretty well and can take you off the dribble.
"They space the floor with shooters around the perimeter. It's a tough cover for us. We've got to make sure we keep contain of the basketball ... so we won't have to help."
"And they're good defensively," he added. "They fly all over the floor. They can switch 1 through 5 a lot of the time because they're so athletic.
"We've got our work cut out for us, for sure."
Jackson said Thursday of his team, "We've been up and down. We didn't play very well and we turned the ball over a lot against Bluefield last week. I thought we played South Charleston really well here Tuesday.
"When we don't turn the ball over, we've got a chance to beat anybody. We have trouble when we turn the ball over a lot, because we don't score the ball easy anyway."
While Jackson obviously would prefer the Red Devils play in the friendly confines of the Lilly Center, he says, "We know it's going to be a tough environment, but I look forward to playing them. I'd rather be playing at home, but Greenbrier East is a great place to play."
Malachi Lewis is averaging 13.6 points per game to pace the Oak Hill offense. Trevor Kelley follows at 12.1 points per game and Ethan Vargo-Thomas at 10.6. Also contributing include: Jerimiah Jackson (6.8 ppg), Omar Lewis (4.5 ppg) and Cole Nelson (2.4 ppg).
Kelley with 6.8 rebounds per game and Malachi Lewis and Jackson with 5.4 each lead the Devils on the glass.
Omar Lewis passes out 4.5 assists an outing, and Vargo-Thomas checks in with 2.8 assists per game. Malachi Lewis has 29 3-pointers.
• Class AAA Region 3, Section 1
No. 3 Midland Trail (13-9) will travel to No. 2 PikeView (10-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
The Panthers own two victories over the Patriots this winter — 74-71 at Gardner on Jan. 31 and 68-62 in Hico on Feb. 13.
"They've got a lot of size that we don't have, and that bothers us," said Midland Trail head coach Curtis Miller. "They make it hard for us to get to the rim, and that's our (bread-and-butter).
"We had chances to win both games we lost, so at least we know we can play with them."
Midland Trail has three players averaging double figures in scoring heading into this week. Matthew Light fills the nets to the tune of 19.1 points per game, followed by Eli Campbell at 11.7 points per game and Cody Harrell at 10.6 points per outing.
Other offensive contributors include: Jaden Gladwell (7.3 ppg), Justin Cooper (4.9 ppg) and Todd Perry (4.5 ppg).
Perry clears 7.4 rebounds an evening to lead that category. Campbell passes out 3.2 assists per night, and Light averages 3.2 steals a game.
Campbell has 41 3-pointers and is shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. Light has 25 3s, Harrell 17 and Gladwell nine.
Unfortunately for Trail, Perry is in concussion protocol and won't be in the line-up Tuesday, according to Miller. "T.C. is out, and that's a big blow for us," he said. "No matter what line-up (he puts on the floor), we're five guards.
"They pick-and-roll you to death, and it's hard to switch on a pick-and-roll when you have five guards. We'll just have to battle it out and see."
No. 1 Shady Spring (18-3 and winners of 15 straight) hosts No. 4 Independence (8-12) Tuesday, and the championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the highest remaining seed.
• Class A Region 3, Section 2
No. 3 Meadow Bridge (3-19) will play at No. 2 Greenbrier West (8-14) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Meadow Bridge will make the short drive to Charmco to face the rival Cavaliers, who handily won both regular season meetings between the two squads — 73-35 on Jan. 13 and 73-39 on Feb. 4.
The Wildcats will be without post player Blake Bennett for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Calhoun County. That will be a hindrance, Meadow Bridge head coach Brandon Wickline stressed.
Still, Wickline still feels there is a potential path to victory Tuesday "if we can just take care of the ball and don't give them so many live-ball turnovers. Honest to goodness, if we take care of the ball, we've got a shot."
His team was competing with the Cavaliers early in both regular season games, he said, until they had several empty possessions and West got easy scores on the other end, padding its cushion and rolling to victories. The key is to "not give them easy looks, whether in transition or in a set offense."
Meadow Bridge enters Tuesday's game riding on the backs of junior Brycen Sawyers (16.1 points per game) and senior Conner Mullins (12.9 ppg). "We have to have somebody step up definitely as a third scorer. Brycen and Conner, they're going to score."
Wickline says his team has taken strides this season. "We've gotten so much better. A lot of the younger kids are (improving). Overall, we're going in the right direction."
The Greenbrier West-Meadow Bridge winner plays either No. 1 Webster County (15-7 entering the postseason) or No. 4 Richwood (3-17). The championship is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the highest remaining seed.
Elsewhere:
• Class AAAA Region 3, Section 1
No. 4 Riverside (1-21) will travel to No. 1 George Washington (19-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
George Washington defeated the Warriors by scores of 79-42 and 63-25 this season.
No. 3 Capital (8-12) will play at No. 2 South Charleston (16-6) in the other Tuesday contest, with the championship on Friday at the highest remaining seed.
• Class AAA Region 3, Section 2
Among the matchups will be No. 3 Nicholas County (11-11) at No. 2 Lewis County (11-10) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
In the other semifinal, No. 4 Sissonville (5-17) will face No. 1 Herbert Hoover (15-6) at the same time at West Virginia State University.
The championship is 7 p.m. on Friday at the highest remaining seed.
Lewis County defeated the Grizzlies 60-56 on Jan. 19 in the only 2022-23 meeting so far.
"They beat us by four, and that's why they're 2 and we're 3, so we're going there," said Nicholas County head coach Brian Phipps. "It is what it is.
"I feel real confident; I love my team."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
