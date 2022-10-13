Oak Hill and Greenbrier East battled to a 1-1 girls high school soccer standstill on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Prior to the contest, the Red Devils and Spartans girls and their coaches unfurled a portion of a nearly 2-mile long pink scarf that has been knitted over the years in honor of those who have passed from breast cancer, such as Fayette County's Terri Lynne Treadway Massey, to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Children who have lost a parent to breast cancer are also recognized.
