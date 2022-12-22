The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the 2022 buck firearms season harvest was up 18 percent compared to last year and reminded hunters to submit their photos into the Big Buck Photo Contest.
According to preliminary data, the WVDNR reports that hunters harvested 49,662 bucks during the state’s two-week buck firearms season, from Nov. 21 to Dec 4. During last year’s buck firearms season, hunters harvested 42,143 bucks.
“We were expecting harvest numbers for the buck firearms season to be comparable to last year, but mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year and we’re thrilled that hunters all over the state were able to have a successful season,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources section.
Harvest numbers were up across the state. The largest increases were reported in West Virginia’s central and western areas, where buck harvests increased 38 percent and 36 percent, respectively.
The top 10 counties for the 2022 buck harvest are Greenbrier (1,856), Preston (1,760), Randolph (1,667), Ritchie (1,633), Jackson (1,539), Hampshire (1,453), Mason (1,417), Kanawha (1,352), Lewis (1,270) and Pocahontas (1,196).
Deer hunting opportunities continue through the end of the year. The archery and crossbow season runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. An antlerless deer season for youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS hunters will be open Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season. A final Class N/NN antlerless deer season will be open Dec. 28-31 in select areas.
For more information about these seasons, consult the 2022–23 hunting and trapping regulations summary, available at license agents around the state or online at WVdnr.gov.
Big Buck Photo Contest
Hunters are also reminded that the deadline to submit a photo into the WVDNR’s Big Buck Photo Contest is Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
The contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes a youth division for hunters 17-and-younger and an adult division for hunters 18-and-older. Five youth participants will win a lifetime hunting and fishing license, and five adults will win a lifetime hunting license or state park cabin stay.
Lifetime hunting and fishing license giveaway returns
West Virginia’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year, and hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into a drawing for a lifetime license and other prizes.
The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents. One resident will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags. The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Winners will be announced in January 2023.
For more information about the giveaway, rules and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.