Oak Hill basketball coach Benitez Jackson is no stranger to sibling rivalries, growing up in a family synonymous with Oak Hill athletics in the 1980s and 1990s.
With family members like Cornelius Jackson and William Jackson, there was no shortage of competition inside the family unit.
So, he can fully appreciate the Lewis family rivalry between the brothers Lewis – recently graduated Omar, rising senior Malachi and youngest brother Zychaeus, as well as sister Makynlee.
The jury is out.
“The youngest brother is going to be a pretty good football player for Oak Hill,” Jackson said. “Malachi is athletic. But the sister might be the best athlete in the family.”
A position switch just might push Malachi over the top. He is moving back to an old position, quarterback, this fall for the Red Devils where new coach Davon Marion plans on employing him in the read option offense, where he can use his arm and his legs as a weapon. He last played quarterback in middle school.
The numbers last year showed Omar Lewis second in a deep stable of running backs with 408 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Malachi had 268 yards and a touchdown and Zychaeus added 91 yards and two touchdowns.
But with him handling the ball in two sports, Malachi might be in a position to take over the bragging rights.
“I can’t wait for it,” Lewis said Tuesday at the Shady Spring shootout basketball event. “I would have been a quarterback the last three years, but I didn’t want to be a quarterback that just handed the ball off. I wanted to use my talents in different ways.”
It’s been a busy first two weeks of summer for Lewis, who played in his first basketball event at Shady Spring this summer and will be traversing to camps in both sports. He morphed into a top basketball player in the Coalfield Conference last year.
Football and his new position await first this fall and if you want to know what to look for offensively, look no further than Princeton. While first-year coach Davon Marion, a former Mount Hope standout who spent time at WVU as a player, coached defense at Princeton for the last few years he did see record-setting QB Grant Cochran every day in practice. Lewis might not be record-setting, but it’s an indication of what the Red Devil read option might look like in some respects.
“I’m athletic I think, and I can throw the ball, too,” Lewis said. “I really like to run the ball. I think that’s something I can do. But I think we will throw the ball a lot. We have weapons. Our point guard, Armoni (Hicks) played in the slot, he’s good. Elijah Gray is good. My little brother is going to be a good asset for us. J.D. Mauritz is a good running back. We have some new faces out there. One of our receivers is David Spalding, he transferred from Riverside. We have another sophomore, Chase Ferrell, he has a chance to be really good.”
That’s a lot of skill for the new quarterback to work with.
“Malachi is athletic enough to do anything he wants to do,” Jackson said. “And the big thing for him is he spent a lot of time in the weight room getting stronger. I think he will have a successful year in football. I think in terms of the Lewis brothers, Malachi might be in the positions where he can influence games and he is good enough, talented enough to do that.”
Oak Hill fans have already seen it in basketball, where he emerged along with Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern and Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell, two of the state’s top players, and Bluefield’s R.J. Hairston and Wyoming East’s Cole Lambert as top players in the Coalfield Conference.
He averaged 14.9 points per game, had 40 3s and scored in double figures in all but five of the Red Devils 25 games and had over 20 six times.
He had a career-high 31 in a mano-a-mano battle with Redfern and Woodrow Wilson. Redfern had 30 in the Flying Eagles 65-63 overtime victory, but Lewis made a statement by putting his team on his back.
His favorite hoops moment was the Red Devils’ 60-57 sectional championship over Princeton. The Red Devils also beat Greenbrier East 76-59 in the sectional opener at East before falling to South Charleston in the Region 3 co-finals in Oak Hill.
“I only had 15 points in that game, but they were crucial points,” Lewis said.
Now he will assume key roles in both sports.
Jackson is excited to have him one more year.
“He’s definitely one of the best players (in the Coalfield Conference),” Jackson said. “He’s going to have to shoulder a lot more responsibility on this team until our (young) guard situation straightens out. We lost two guards with Omar (Lewis) and Ethan (Vargo-Thomas) graduating. He’s going to have to take some of that. But he can do it. He’s athletic, he’s a good decision maker, he’s a good teammate, he rebounds the ball well. He can go on a run where he can shoulder the responsibility (as far as scoring).”
He has big goals ahead in basketball.
“Honestly, I think I can average a double-double,” he said.
He said he can’t pick a favorite as far as his sports go.
“I love them both, I can’t pick one,” Lewis said. “When it’s the season for one, I just love it. I’d rather be in that sport.”
